Trans Women Should Not Have To Reduce Testosterone, Says IOC In New Framework

None of the participating athletes should be excluded from contesting on the basis of an "unverified, alleged or perceived unfair competitive advantage due to their sex variations, physical appearance or transgender status," as per thhe International Olympic Committee.

Following a two-year consultation process with more than 250 athletes and concerned stakeholders, the IOC today released its new "Framework on Fairness, Inclusion and Non-Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity and Sex Variations".https://t.co/rpRXM7qp4R — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) November 16, 2021

The brand new framework is set to replace the 2015 guidelines and concludes there should be no presumption that trans women have an automatic advantage over natal women – a controversial view that reverses the IOC's previous position, according to The Guardian.

The latest 10-point report, which was formulated in consultation with over 250 athletes and other stakeholders, will be made official after the Beijing Winter Games in 2022.

'Framework Not Legally Binding'

The framework, however, is not legally binding. The committee said it ultimately is up to individual sports to decide their guidelines – and they can still impose rules on trans women entering the female category if needed to ensure fair and safe competition.

What Is Missing From The Guideline

The framework does not specify the fresh criteria for testosterone levels and also doesn't define who isn't or is a woman. Furthermore, the body is walking away from its "one size fits all" guidance, for the first time in modern Olympic history, and also leaving it up to each sport and the governing body to determine who is eligible to take part.

