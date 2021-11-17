All section
Caste discrimination
Trans Women Should Not Have To Reduce Testosterone, Says IOC In New Framework

Image Credit: Pixabay

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

Others/World,  17 Nov 2021 12:53 PM GMT

Digital Editor

Digital Editor

The committee had previously recommended that trans women suppress their testosterone levels to under 10 n/mol per litre for at least 12 months to compete.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that none of the athletes should be barred from competing on the grounds of a perceived unfair advantage due to their gender as it released a new framework on transgender inclusion.

None of the participating athletes should be excluded from contesting on the basis of an "unverified, alleged or perceived unfair competitive advantage due to their sex variations, physical appearance or transgender status," as per thhe International Olympic Committee.

The brand new framework is set to replace the 2015 guidelines and concludes there should be no presumption that trans women have an automatic advantage over natal women – a controversial view that reverses the IOC's previous position, according to The Guardian.

The latest 10-point report, which was formulated in consultation with over 250 athletes and other stakeholders, will be made official after the Beijing Winter Games in 2022.

'Framework Not Legally Binding'

The framework, however, is not legally binding. The committee said it ultimately is up to individual sports to decide their guidelines – and they can still impose rules on trans women entering the female category if needed to ensure fair and safe competition.

What Is Missing From The Guideline

The framework does not specify the fresh criteria for testosterone levels and also doesn't define who isn't or is a woman. Furthermore, the body is walking away from its "one size fits all" guidance, for the first time in modern Olympic history, and also leaving it up to each sport and the governing body to determine who is eligible to take part.

Also Read: CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurated 130 Schools With Better Facilities In Odisha

International Olympic Committee 
Transathlete 
Laurel Hubbard 
Testosterone 

