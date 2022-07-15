Tokyo Set To Host World Athletics Championships In 2025

All section
Back in 1991, Tokyo hosted the event highlighted by the astonishing record-breaking long jump contest between gold medallist Mike Powell and Carl Lewis. Furthermore, it also was held in Japan in 2007, with Osaka hosting it.

After successfully hosting the 2020 Olympics in between a global pandemic, Tokyo has now been picked as the host city for the upcoming 2025 World Athletics Championships, the sport's governing body announced on July 14, just a day before this year's event kickstarts in Eugene, Oregon a year after than planned due to the COVID situation.

Tokyo All Set For World Athletics Championships

The grand sporting event is set to make its return to the site of last year's Olympic Games in the same year when the Japanese Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF) will be celebrating its centenary. Singapore, Nairobi and Silesia had also made a bid for the championships, while Budapest is set to host the 2023 version of the games.

"Within an extremely strong field of candidates, Tokyo offered a compelling bid," Sebastian Coe, World Athletics President, was quoted as saying by a report in News18.

Coe also added that he hopes this will act as a shining light for Japan as they mark 100 years of the Japanese Association of Athletics Federations in 2025 by bringing world-class athletics back to the people in Tokyo. Back in 1991, Tokyo hosted the event highlighted by the astonishing record-breaking long jump contest between gold medallist Mike Powell and Carl Lewis. Furthermore, it also was held in Japan in 2007, with Osaka hosting it.

Meanwhile, the Council also announced that following the World Athletics Cross Country Championships next year in Bathurst, Australia, the subsequent two versions of the sporting event will be held in Medulin and Pula, Croatia (2024) and then in Tallahassee, Florida (2026).

Also Read: Know About Centre's New Free COVID Booster Dose Initiative For Adults Starting From July 15

