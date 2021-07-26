Tokyo Olympics 2021: India Creates History In Rowing And Fencing

Even though India is yet to win a medal since Mirabai Chanu clinched the Silver, Indian supporters still had a few things to cheer for. The moments of joy came from an unlikely source – sports that India is not traditionally known for.

Arjun Lal Jet and Arvind Singh made history by becoming the first Indians to reach double sculls semi-finals. Although there were no medal hopes for India in rowing, the two rowers clocked India's best-ever Olympic performance and entered the men's lightweight double sculls semi-finals. Rowing Federation of India president Rajlaxmi Singh Deo said that no Indian team has ever entered the semi-finals.

The duo clocked a record 6:51:36 and finished third in the repechage round at the Seaforest Waterway. The performance ensured them a top 12 finish, which is a massive improvement from the previous Olympic performances by India in the event.

Between the two, Arjun assumes the role of the bowler while Arvind is the stroker. Two rowers in a scull boat, a long and narrow boat, uses two oars each to race. 72.5kg is the maximum weight each participant can weigh, and the average weight cannot be more than 70kg.

Two semi-finals will be played with six teams each, on July 27. The top three from each of the semi-finals will compete in the final.

Bhavani Devi Creates History In Indian Fencing

India tasted its first victory in yet another sport in which India has never had any luck. CA Bhavani Devi created history when she became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. The 27-year-old also registered India's first victory in fencing after her confident 15-3 win against Tunisia's Nadi Ben Azizi in a women's individual sabre event. Her aggressive style of play helped her win in her and the country's Olympic debut.

However, she met World No. 3, Manon Brunet of France, and her maiden Olympic run came to a halt in the next round. She lost the round 7-15 against the Rio Olympics semi-finalist.

The sabre is the fastest of all the fencing competitions. One can score a point by slashing the opponent anywhere above the waist. Whoever reaches the 15-point mark first is crowned the winner.

Indian Archers Falters Against Mighty Koreans After Win Against Kazakhstan

The Indian trio, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai beat Kazakhstan 6-2 in the archery men's event in round-of-16 at the Yumenoshima Park. However, the Indian archers who won Silver at the 2019 World Championship failed to beat the Korean team of Kim Je Deok, Oh Jin Hyek, and Kim Woojin.

India bowed out of the men's event from the quarterfinal stage losing 6-0 to South Korea. India's hope for the first-ever Olympic medal in archery now rests in the individual section.

