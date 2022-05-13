All section
Caste discrimination
Thomas Cup 2022: India Scripts History To Book First-Ever Medal In 43 Years, Beats Malaysia To Reach Semi

Image Credit: Facebook, Wikimedia, Twitter/SAI ad Unsplash (Representational)

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Thomas Cup 2022: India Scripts History To Book First-Ever Medal In 43 Years, Beats Malaysia To Reach Semi

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  13 May 2022 7:02 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Until May 11, India had never won a medal at the Thomas Cup in its history, as the women bagged bronze medals back in 2014 and 2016 in Uber Cup.

The men's badminton team from India scripted history on May 12 by becoming the first side to confirm a Thomas Cup medal. Team India knocked out 5-time champions Malaysia 3-2 in the tournament's quarter-final to reach their first-ever semi-final since 1979.

HS Prannnoy bagged a victory in the deciding match, defeating Leong Jun Hao in straight games as the Indian men's team scripted history for the country. Prannoy was absolutely charged up as he held his arm and delivered big for the team when the contest was tied at 2-2 before the final singles match.

Until May 11, India had never won a medal at the Thomas Cup in its history, as the women bagged bronze medals back in 2014 and 2016 in Uber Cup. The youthful side spearheaded by World Championship silver medalist Kidambi Srikanth was on in peak form as they crawled back from a 0-1 scoreline to take a 3-2 lead and book their spot in the semi-final.

India's semi-final qualification in Thomas Cup came just hours after PV Sindhu-led side bowed out of the ongoing Uber Cup after facing a 0-3 loss against Thailand.

Gritty Display From Indian Shuttlers!

India's challenge did not start well after World Championships bronze medalist Lee Zii Jia defeated Lakshya Sen. Lakshya, who never had lost to the Malaysian star until this week, let off of the first game in spite of putting up a 21-23 fight.

However, the former All England champion and the reigning Asian Championships gold medalist was in top form as he completed the win -- 23-21, 21-9 in the match that lasted for 46 minutes.

Meanwhile, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy helped India go level at 1-1, defeating Izzuddin Nur and Fei Sze Goh in the first doubles clash of the tie, 21-19, 21-15.

The world championships silver medalist, Kidambi Srikanth, then showed tremendous class to outclass his opponent Young Tze Ng 21-11, 21-17, in just 41 minutes.

India Enroute For Historic Thomas Cup Finish

But another twist to the tale happened when Malaysia managed to equal the tie at 2-2 after Teo Ee Yi and Aarn Chia defeated the young Indian duo of Panjala Vishnuvardhan and Krishna Prasad 21-19, 21-17.

The entire nation's hopes rested on HS Prannoy as the rest of the Indian squad rallied behind the highly-rated shuttler. The World 23 did not disappoint as he came up with a class-oozing performance under pressure against Leong Ju Hao, cruizing to a 21-13, 21-8 victory for India in just 30 minutes.

On Friday, India will go up against the winner of the final quarter-final tie between Korea and Denmark.

Also Read: Odisha Is Building India's Biggest Hockey Stadium For World Cup 2023- Here's All You Need To Know

