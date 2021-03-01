Medals, Talent Go In Vain: National Level Archer Coerced To Sell 'Pakodas'

In yet another distasteful example of how talent goes to waste, the story of National level archer Mamta Tuddu, a gold medal winner in junior and sub-junior levels in 2010 and 2014 has come to light. To make ends meet amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuddu is coerced to sell eatables at her village, Damodarpur, in Dhanbad.

The daughter of a retired Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) employee, Tuddu was undergoing training at the Center of Excellence for archery in Ranchi from 2018. She returned to her home from her academy when the nationwide lockdown was imposed due to the pandemic.

She decided to stay back at home with her family to support their income when she returned from her academy, reported The Telegraph.

She said, "I am the eldest one among seven siblings. My family income relies on the income from our shop where we sell grocery items and eatables."

23-year-old Tuddu claimed that the inaction of the authorities was responsible for her present condition.

The archer who is decorated with several medals said, "I am still playing at the senior level but need government support for sustaining life."

Md Shamshad, who was her coach at the Tata Steel Jharia Division Feeder Center from 2009 to 2011, said, "She was one of the most talented archers of our center. Since I had left the academy, I had lost contact with her but we recently met. When I came to know that unwillingly she had to sell grams and Pakoras at her village to support the family income, it devastated me."

Dhanbad Archery Association, District Secretary Jubair Alam said, "Though there was no request for any kind of financial assistance has been sent by her or her father, we will visit her on behest of the academy on Saturday and find out the reason behind her destitute and try our level best to pull her from misery."

