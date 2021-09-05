All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discriminationLuminous
Suhas Yathiraj Scripts History, Becomes First IAS Officer To Win Medal At Paralympics

Image Credit: LiveMint

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Suhas Yathiraj Scripts History, Becomes First IAS Officer To Win Medal At Paralympics

Nida Fatima

Writer: Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Remote Intern

Nida Fatima is enrolled in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi. She has done her Bachelors in Science and now she is pursuing Master’s in Mass Communication. She is an effective communicator aspiring to be a journalist with conscience, clarity, reason and balance.

See article by Nida Fatima

India,  5 Sep 2021 11:17 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Remote Intern

Nida Fatima is enrolled in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi. She has done her Bachelors in Science and now she is pursuing Master’s in Mass Communication. She is an effective communicator aspiring to be a journalist with conscience, clarity, reason and balance.

See article by Nida Fatima

The 38-year-old IAS officer with a leg impairment, clinched the silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics after losing the final match against France's Lucas Mazur in the badminton Men's Singles SL4 event.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

Noida's district magistrate and shuttler Suhas L Yathiraj scripted history by becoming the first-ever IAS officer to win a medal at the Paralympics. The 38-year-old IAS officer with a leg impairment, clinched the silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics after losing the final match against France's Lucas Mazur in the badminton Men's Singles SL4 event.



Although Yathiraj dominated his opponent throughout the game and carried the same momentum till the end, Mazur got the edge towards the end of the second game. He
lost to Mazur 12-15,17-21, 15-21. The 38-year old district magistrate was ranked world's number 3 in the standing lower 4 (SL4) category.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Yathiraj on his victory. "Congratulations to Suhas Yathiraj, who gave a tough fight to world #1 and won a silver medal in badminton at #Paralympics. Your dedication in pursuing sports while discharging duties as a civil servant is exceptional. Best wishes for a future filled with accomplishments," wrote President Kovind in a tweet.

A Champion Off The Field As Well

Yathiraj took charge as DM of Noida on March 31 last year when COVID hit the country. He was lauded for containing the spread of the virus.
The Karnataka-born engineering graduate, Yathiraj, cracked civil services to become India's first specially-abled IAS officer in 2007. His first posting was in Agra.

Though he always loved sports but started playing professionally six years ago when he was DM of Azamgarh. In 2016, he became became the first bureaucrat to represent India in a sport internationally. He made it to record books by clinching the gold medal for India at the Asian Para Badminton Championships, 2016, held in China. Suhas thus became the first unranked player to win a gold medal at an Asian championship.

Also Read: UP Govt To Soon Launch Helicopter Taxi Services At Famous Tourist Destinations




Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Nida Fatima
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Nida Fatima
Inspiration 
Paralympics 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X