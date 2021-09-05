Suhas Yathiraj Scripts History, Becomes First IAS Officer To Win Medal At Paralympics

Yathiraj on his victory. "Congratulations to Suhas Yathiraj, who gave a tough fight to world #1 and won a silver medal in badminton at #Paralympics. Your dedication in pursuing sports while discharging duties as a civil servant is exceptional. Best wishes for a future filled with accomplishments," wrote President Kovind in a tweet.

Yathiraj took charge as DM of Noida on March 31 last year when COVID hit the country. He was lauded for containing the spread of the virus.

Though he always loved sports but started playing professionally six years ago when he was DM of Azamgarh. In 2016, he became became the first bureaucrat to represent India in a sport internationally. He made it to record books by clinching the gold medal for India at the Asian Para Badminton Championships, 2016, held in China. Suhas thus became the first unranked player to win a gold medal at an Asian championship.

