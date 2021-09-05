Suhas Yathiraj Scripts History, Becomes First IAS Officer To Win Medal At Paralympics

Noida's district magistrate and shuttler Suhas L Yathiraj scripted history by becoming the first-ever IAS officer to win a medal at the Paralympics. The 38-year-old IAS officer with a leg impairment, clinched the silver medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics after losing the final match against France's Lucas Mazur in the badminton Men's Singles SL4 event.
A Champion Off The Field As Well
Though he always loved sports but started playing professionally six years ago when he was DM of Azamgarh. In 2016, he became became the first bureaucrat to represent India in a sport internationally. He made it to record books by clinching the gold medal for India at the Asian Para Badminton Championships, 2016, held in China. Suhas thus became the first unranked player to win a gold medal at an Asian championship.
