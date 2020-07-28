Former Specially-Abled Indian Cricket Captain Turns Laborer In Uttarakhand For Survival

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, struggling to make ends meet, the former Captain of Uttrakhand Specially-Abled Cricket Team Rajendra Singh Dhami has resorted to manual labour for his livelihood.

Even though he has not received any help from the state government, he is building his own team. The 34-year-old has been training at least 19 specially-abled teenagers in various aspects of cricket.

"I have witnessed many 'Divyang' people taking their lives under stress and losing hope. I have been in the same dark area once but refused to give up. My efforts are focussed at giving them a purpose of life to which they could hold on forever and shine like a star," he told The New Indian Express.

"I used to train Divyang children and practice myself to prepare for future tournaments but COVID pandemic halted everything," he added.

Speaking about his association with cricket, Dhami said that he had initially seen cricket as a hobby and later the game became his life. He led the specially-abled Indian cricket team in five matches and played overseas in Kathmandu, Malaysia and Bangladesh.

Dhami, who has done his masters in history and is a B.Ed holder, was just two years old when he contracted polio and his legs were not strong enough to walk and play. While his parents, who are farmers, tried all they could, there was no cure.

"We took our son to stretches of India but there was no hope for a cure. At last, we decided to fight and motivate our son to not give up," his father, Mahendra Singh said.

In 2015, Dhami he became the recipient of state award of Uttarakhand. The prize fetched him cash of Rs 5000, a certificate of appreciation and promises of a job, which have not been fulfilled yet.

With a family income less than Rs 3,000, Dhami and his father work as manual labourers and his mother tends to a cow. Recently, actor Sonu Sood had helped him with financial assistance of Rs 11,000 and assured further help in the future.