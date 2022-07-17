Singapore Open 2022: India's PV Sindhu Beats Saena Kawakami To Reach Landmark Final

All section
Caste discrimination
Singapore Open 2022: Indias PV Sindhu Beats Saena Kawakami To Reach Landmark Final

Image Credit: Instagram/pv sindhu (representational)

Sports
Others/World,  17 July 2022 4:59 AM GMT

The former world champion showed tremendous class against world number 38 Kawakami, who failed to control the Indian shuttle and was buried in a pile of errors during the one-sided match.

India's star shuttler P V Sindhu cruised into the Singapore Open final with an emphatic victory over lower-ranked Saena Kawakami from Japan in the women's singles semifinal on July 16. The double Olympic medallist claimed two Super 300 titles at Syed Modi International and Swiss Open earlier in the year, prevailed 21-15 21-7 in a 32-minute semifinal clash.

Now, Sindhu is just one win away from her maiden Super 500 triumph of the 2022 season.

Sindhu Smashes It Her Way!

Sindhu arrived with a 2-0 head-to-head record into the game, having played Kawakami last time at the 2018 China Open.

The former world champion showed tremendous class against world number 38 Kawakami, who failed to control the Indian shuttle and was buried in a pile of errors during the one-sided match.

Sindhu used her whipping smashes early on, but the drift in the hall made decision-making tough. Also, sometimes precision was lacking; however, the power in her strokeplay helped the shuttler move to a healthy three-point lead at the break.

However, the 24-year-old Japanese started putting the shuttle in difficult positions to try and draw parity. The match once again came alive, with both fighting for each point.

Sindhu also secured two video referrals, punished a weak high smash and lift also made good calls at the baseline to drive to 18-14. A power-packed smash and then a couple of unforced errors by Kawakami assisted Sindhu in sealing the opening game comfortably.

Kawakami's struggled in the second game too as she failed to control the Indian shuttler and conceded a 0-5 early lead to her fancied rival. Sindhu then continued to engage with her rival in the rallies and waited for mistakes patiently from the Japanese.

Entry Into Finals

A massively frustrated Kawakami wryly smiled as Sindhu first grabbed an 11-4 lead and then zoomed to 17-5 in an instant. The Japanese did not have an answer to Sindhu's rampant attacks and backhand flicks as the Indians moved to 19-6.

Sindhu sent one long but next unleashed a whipping smash from the baseline, which her opponent could only send to the net. With Kawakami sending the shuttle out again, Sindhu's fist pumped to announce her entry into the finals.

