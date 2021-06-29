Wonder Woman! Shooter Rahi Sarnobat Bags First Gold For India At Shooting World Cup

In a remarkable win, Indian shooter Rahi Sarnobat claimed gold to her name in the women's 25M pistol at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Shooting World Cup on Monday, June 28.

It is India's first gold medal at the ongoing International Shooting World Cup at Osijek.

Earlier on Saturday, shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary won silver in the 10M Air Pistol mixed team event. In the Men's 10M Pistol, Chaudhary brought bronze home.

Acing The Techniques After Clinching Gold

The Asian Games champion and Tokyo Olympics-bound athlete, Sarnobat was at the top of the podium with a total of 39 points out of 50, including four perfect series of 5/5 hits back to back. Before recording a final score of 39, the 30-year-old had qualified second with a total of 591 points.



Mathilde Lamolle of France won silver with 31 points and Russia's Vitalina Batsarashkina winning bronze with 28 points, The Indian Express reported.

Speaking about her stellar performance, Sarnobat said after being assured of winning the gold, she went on to try different techniques in the next couple of series, which she would implement in the Olympic Games.

"It was more about trying out things and finalising everything before the Olympics for the last time, and that was just that," the media quoted her as saying.

The athlete said she would continue to practice to bring home medals from the Olympic Games.

Shooter Manu Bhaker ended seventh in the same event. On Sunday, June 27, she recorded a total of 588 qualifying third after firing a 296 in the rapid-fire round, followed by the precision score of 292.



Sarnobat had finished second after firing 296 in the rapid-fire, followed by the precision score of 295. However, Bhaker lost to Viktoria Chaika of Bulgaria in the final with a score of 11.

