Men's National Boxing Championships 2022: Six-Time Asian Medalist Shiva Thapa Defeats Ankit Narwal To Bag Gold

All-time favorites and ace boxers Shiva Thapa and Mohammad Hussamuddin powered their way at the Men's National Boxing Championship 2022 held in Haryana's Hisar on Friday (January 6) by winning gold medals in their respective categories.

The six-time Asian medal winner and champion Indian boxer Shiva Thapa defeated the 2021 bronze medalist of the world youth championships, Ankit Narwal, in the 63.5 kg category finals. He made his way to clinch gold unanimously.

However, a two-time champion of the Commonwealth Games, Mohammad Hussamuddin, had to work hard to achieve the feat. In the 57 kg category final round, he faced 2016 world youth champion Sachin who gave him a lasting fight. Already faced defeat in last year's final, Hussamuddin made a turnaround this year by defeating Sachin with a 4-1 score line.

In the tournament, the Asian Championships 2022 bronze medalist, Narender, in the 92 kg category, received a walkover against the silver medalist of the Commonwealth Games, Sagar, who was forced to pull out because of some injuries.

SSCB Leads Tournament

Led by Narender and Hussamuddin, the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) boxers became the show stoppers on the tournament's final day by defending their national crown with a total of 10 medals- six gold, one silver, and three bronze medals, reported Olympics.

In the list of SSCB's gold medalists, Sachin (54 kg), Bishwamitra Chongtham (51 kg), Sumit (75 kg), and Akash (67 kg) performed exceptionally well. In the tournament, RSPB settled on the second position with two golds, three silvers, and two bronze medals. On the other hand, Punjab claimed their positions with its boxers clinching one gold, two silver, and six bronze medals.

The national boxing tournaments provide a potential stage for Indian enthusiasts to register and showcase their talents. It also acts as a gateway for Indian boxers to represent the country on the global stage. Recently, Indian boxers like Shiva Thapa and Mohammad Hussamuddin have presented world-class skills in the rings, setting the milestone high for upcoming players.

