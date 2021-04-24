Indian Women Outshine The Rest By Winning 7 Out the 10 Gold Medals, Finishes On Top





Eight Indians had made it to the finals, seven of them women. All the women finalists in action secured a podium finish. All seven Indian women boxers won gold medals at the 2021 AIBA Youth Men's and Women's Boxing Championships in Poland on Thursday. Gitika (48 kg), Babyrojisana Chanu (51 kg), Poonam (57 kg), Vinka (60 kg), Arundhati Choudhary (69 kg), Thokchom Sanamacha Chanu (75 kg), and Alfiya Pathan (+81 kg) were the seven women who competed. Sanamacha is a trainee of the boxing great Mary Kom's academy in Imphal.



Indian Women Shine And Outshine Everyone

Gitika won the 48-kg final by a score of 5-0 over Natalia Kuczewska. Babyrojisana defeated Valeriia Linkova from Manipur, who won 5-0. Against Sthelyne Grosy of France, Poonam put in an outstanding effort. Vinika put up an intense fight against Kazakhstan's Zhuldyz Shayakhmetova. Midway into the final round, the referee had to call a timeout. Arundhati Choudhary of Rajasthan competed in the 69kg final against Barbara Marcinkowska of Poland. Chanu won after a riveting match against Kazakhstan's Dana Diday, which ended in a 3-2 tie for the Indian. Pathan's technical superiority over Moldova's Daria Kozorez in the +81kg final was the day's highlight.

Indian women had previously won five gold medals at the AIBA Youth World Championships in Guwahati in 2017. "This has been an amazing effort from our youth boxers, especially when the players had to be confined at home for the most of the last year and only make do with online training sessions," said Boxing Federation of Indian President Ajay Singh, reported The Scroll.

In the gloom and doom that surrounds us today, here's a spark of hope and joy. 7 incredible young women became world champions today and made India and Indians proud. @narendramodi @KirenRijiju @BFI_official https://t.co/ISHcpS3uJV — Ajay Singh (@AjaySingh_SG) April 22, 2021

Sachin was the only man from India in the final (56 kg). In the semi-finals, the Indian Men took three bronze medals. The bronze medal was won by Bishwamitra Chongthom (49 kg), Ankit Narwal (64 kg), and Vishal Gupta (91 kg).

The Logical Indian applauds the fantastic winners of the AIBA Boxing World Championship. It is a matter of great pride that Indian girls won 7 out of the ten gold medals and finishing on top of the table. The results are of great encouragement for India, which can now look forward to the future with great hope of competing and winning in major sports tournaments and make India proud.









Also Read: This Manipur NGO Organises Football Matches For Transgender Persons To Promote Inclusion In Sports