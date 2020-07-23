Serena Williams' Daughter Becomes Youngest Pro Sports Team Owner, Brings Women's Soccer To Los Angeles

Tennis star Serena Williams's two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. has become the youngest person to own a Pro Soccer team after the duo became co-owners of a new Los Angeles–based women's football team called Angel City.



While the team's official name and venue partner will be announced later in the year, the group has formally coined itself "Angel City."

The team comes amid fans' demand for not just a women's team in LA but also a team founded by powerful and influential women within the sports, tech, and media industries said the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

Along with Williams and her daughter, a slew of celebrities including former US Women's National Team players, YouTubers, and venture capitalists are co-owners of the team.

Meet the youngest pro sports team owner ever.🤩⚽️ Olympia Ohanian became part owner of the new @weareangelcity @NWSL expansion team along with @serenawilliams and @alexisohanian . https://t.co/rs9LGivkgj

"I am proud to be a part of this wonderful group working to bring a women's professional football club to Los Angeles. Chiefly, because I'm a fan of the game, but also because I believe there is massive potential for the sport and it's been undervalued by too many people for far too long," Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian said in an NWSL press release.



"As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my two-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front-row seat to this revolution. I'm personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women's sports is important to my wife and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter," he added.

Led by consortium President Julie Uhrman, the founding investor group includes Hollywood actors Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria, and Uzo Aduba, former US Women's National Team players, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and FIFA World Cup Champions Lauren Cheney Holiday and Abby Wambach, among others.

"We've long sought the right partner in LA considering the NWSL fanbase that already exists in the region and the massive interest in women's soccer in general. Those factors, along with an incredible ownership group make this an ideal situation and we couldn't be more thrilled to move forward," NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said.