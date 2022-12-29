Fifteen-Year-Old Savitha Shri From Chennai Clinches Bronze In World Rapid Chess Championship

Indian Woman International Master (WIM) Savitha Shri B, on December 28 (Wednesday), clinched a bronze medal in the women's event of the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE) World Rapid Championship in the Almaty city of Kazakhstan. Seeded 36th, the fifteen-year-old concluded with a stunning tally of eight points from 11 rounds to finish in the third position.

The official Twitter handle of the All Indian Chess Federation congratulated the Chennai-based player and wrote, "It's an incredible performance from 15 year old Savitha Shri B to clinch the Bronze medal in World Women Rapid Chess Championship at Almaty ahead of many fancied players. Congratulations Savitha!!"

It's an incredible performance from 15 year old Savitha Shri B to clinch the Bronze medal in World Women Rapid Chess Championship at Almaty ahead of many fancied players. Congratulations Savitha!! @SavithashriB @Bharatchess64 @DrSK_AICF @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/0cabNfeTik — All India Chess Federation (@aicfchess) December 28, 2022

Third Indian To Achieve This Feat

Savitha was on 6.5 points after the eighth round and elevated by 1.5 points to end the game on a high in a star-studded field. In the ninth round, a loss to Zhansaya Abdumalik of Kazakhstan strained her chances of top-two positions. In the tenth round, she rebounded by defeating Qianyun Gong of Singapore and, in the final round, drew with Dinara Saduakassova of Kazakhstan.

According to NDTV, noted coach Ramesh RB congratulated the teenager on Twitter and wrote, "Hearty Congratulations to @SavithashriB for winning the Bronze medal in the World Rapid Championship! Attended @ishafoundation inner engineering course & it seems to have calmed the nerves at crucial junctures. Let this be a good beginning!"

Hearty Congratulations to @SavithashriB for winning the Bronze medal in the World Rapid Championship! Attended @ishafoundation inner engineering course & it seems to have calmed the nerves at crucial junctures. Let this be a good beginning! Thx to @vishy64theking , WACA as well🙏 — Ramesh RB (@Rameshchess) December 28, 2022

Know How Other Players Performed

Savitha Shri B has become the third Indian to claim a medal at the World Rapid Championship after veteran Viswanathan Anand and Koneru Humpy. Asian Games gold medallist and one of the country's top players Humpy, who had returned into medal contention following a modest performance on day second, logged eight points but had to satisfy for sixth place.

Though Savitha, Humpy, and two other players concluded on eight points, the fifteen-year-old clinched bronze based on a superior tie-break score. She had shone brighter on December 27, posting four consecutive victories.

Also Read: IIT Madras Prof Wins International Award For Innovation That Cleans Groundwater Sustainably & Affordably