Sanket Sargar Wins Gold At Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2021

At the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sanket Mahadev Sargar secured a gold medal. The Indian weightlifter successfully lifted 113kg in the men's 55kg snatch category on Tuesday.

Sanket has secured first place in the competition and registered a new record. Even in the absence of the 2021 Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, the Indian contingent has secured a decisive victory over the opposition on the first day of the Senior World Championships 2021. Sargar has also qualified for the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Medal Alert 🚨#SanketMahadevSargar🏋️‍♂️lifts 113kg to win a GOLD 🥇 in Men's 55kg Snatch category at the ongoing Commonwealth Senior Championships 2021



With a lift of 113kg, Sanket also set the new Snatch National Record!



Many congratulations 👏 👏#IndianSports #Weightlifting pic.twitter.com/0iJbE6pR3f — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) December 7, 2021





Mirabai Chanu, who had won the Tokyo Olympics silver medal in women's 49kg, decided to withdraw from the events. She would be putting in the time to master a new snatch technique before the Asian Games 2022.

India's Performance At Weightlifting Championships

The 19-member India team for the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 comprises Jhilli Dalabehera and Jeremy Lalrinnunga. Jhilli Dalabehera has won gold at the 2020 Asian Weightlifting Championships and has been allotted Mirabai Chanu's place for the Tashkent championships. The 2018 Youth Olympics gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga is another accomplished Indian weightlifter in the contingent.



The 2021 Junior World Championship silver medalist, Achinta Sheuli, is also a part of the contingent. Vijay Sharma, the national coach and Dronacharya awardee, is in charge of the team in Tashkent. From the Indian Contingent, Amarjit Guru had to withdraw at the last minute due to an injury. The IWF Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 began on December 7 and will continue until December 17.

Also Read: Asian Youth Paralympic Games 2021: Kashish Lakra Bags Gold As India Secures Three Medals