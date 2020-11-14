Sports Authority Of India Releases ₹5.79 Crore As 'Out Of Pocket' Allowance To 2,783 Khelo India Athletes

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), on Thursday, October 12, released ₹5.78 crores as an Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) for the development and skill training of Khelo India athletes across the country for the months of October and November.

According to The New Indian Express, the funds have been allocated under the Khelo India Talent Development (KITD) scheme. The amount (a sum of ₹1.20 lakh annually) will be transferred directly to the athlete's bank account. Meanwhile, the remaining amount would be spent on their training, food, lodging and education at the Khelo India Academy.

It also stated that the expenses towards travel to hometown, dietary charges while stationed at home and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by the athletes will be also covered from the allocated sum.

The scheme has been reportedly aimed to benefit 2,783 Khelo India athletes, practising 24 sporting disciplines, from 35 states and Union Territories of India.



Additionally, a sum of ₹45.40 lakhs for the month of October and November has handed out to 227 rural athletes for the promotion of indigenous sports as a part of the Khelo India Scholarship.



The Khelo India programme, run by the Government of India, was introduced in 2018 to revive the sporting culture in the country at the grassroots level.



Also Read: 2019 National Water Awards: Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Wins In Best Institution Category