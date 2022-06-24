All section
Triumph! Cyclist Ronaldo Singh Becomes First Indian To Bag Silver At Asian Championship

Picture Credit: Twitter/ Nitin Arya

Sports
Triumph! Cyclist Ronaldo Singh Becomes First Indian To Bag Silver At Asian Championship

India,  24 Jun 2022 6:21 AM GMT

In the senior category sprint event at the Asian Track Championship, cyclist Ronaldo Singh has scripted history by winning the silver medal. He gave a tough fight to Japan's Kento Yamasaki in the sprinting round.

Cyclist Ronaldo Singh has made history by winning a silver medal in the senior category sprint event at the Asian Track Championship. He had a neck-to-neck fight with Japan's sprinter Kento Yamasaki who bagged Gold at the event. Andrey Chugay of Kazakhstan settled on the third position with a bronze medal.

Ronaldo Singh's performance is now considered the best among any cyclist in a continental championship. The chairman of the Cycling Federation of India said, "This (Ronaldo's Silver) was the first Silver won by an Indian in Asian Championships. No Indian has won Gold in our history, so his silver-winning feat is the best performance by an Indian in continental championships," Cycling Federation of India chairman Onkar Singh told PTI.

India's Medal Tally

In the Asian Track Championship, India has won a total of 9 senior medals. Ronaldo concluded the event by winning two other medals in a 1 Km time trial and team sprint events. Along with him, Chayanika Gogoi of India won the bronze medal in 10 Km women's scratch on a concluding day, making one Silver and eight bronze medals for India.

After securing triumph, Ronaldo said, "Gold was in my mind, but I'm also happy with the first-ever Silver, this is the best performance of my career, and in every tournament, I improved my technique; this is most important," Olympics reported. Simultaneously, the Asian Junior and Para Championships were held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium Velodrome. In the overall world-class field, the Indian sprinting team finished at 5th position by clinching 23 medals, of which two were Gold, six were Silver, and 15 were bronze.

In Asian Track Championship, the participants came from 15 countries, and their points earned will be counted towards cyclists' qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Also Read: BBMP Spent Rs 23 Cr On Roads Ahead Of PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit, Cratered In A Day: Report

