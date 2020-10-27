Rajasthan To Appoint 29 Sports Medallists To State Services On Out-Of-Turn Basis

The Rajasthan government on Sunday, October 25, announced that 29 sports medallists will be appointed to the state services on the basis of an out-of-turn system.

The government also announced its decision of doubling the daily allowance of sportspersons playing for the state. All the proposals have been received and approved by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, according to the statement by a government official.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, around 11 sportspersons belonging to Category 'A' out of the 29 players will be appointed to the Rajasthan Police Service, Rajasthan Forest Service, Rajasthan Excise Service, Technical Engineering Service and Rajasthan Education Department, the statement said.

It further said that out of these, around six players will be appointed for the post of deputy superintendent of police and another five players as assistant conservator of police.

In a similar manner, 11 players from Category 'B' will be appointed as police sub-inspectors with one as excise guard, five as divisional forest officer, and one more as physical-training instructor-II, it said.

The daily allowance that the players are currently paid will also be doubled by the Chief Minister. The players participating in the national-level competitions earlier used to receive ₹500 daily but now they will get ₹1,000 and those who will be participating in competitions held on a state-level will receive ₹600 instead of ₹300.

"Across the country, Rajasthan is the only state, which has such an out-of-turn policy. We have even included SAF games medallists in the policy, which no other state has done. Such initiatives by the state will create an atmosphere of sports and maximum youth will get into sports," Sports Minister Ashok Chandna said.

He also assured that this policy would help to reduce crime and addiction, encouraging sports which will make Rajasthan one of the leading states in sports in the coming 5-10 years.

"In couple of months, 450 youth under category 'C' will be given appointment," he added.

The out-of-turn benefit policy will also apply to the junior international medalists and those who won medals before 2016, Chandna stated.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Anti-Human Trafficking Units To Be Set Up In 40 More Districts