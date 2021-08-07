Punjab Roads, Schools To Be Named After Olympic Medallists

The roads areas and schools of Punjab would now be named after sportspersons winning medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 to inspire the upcoming generation to achieve heights in sports.



Applauding the Indian Hockey Team for their great win at the competition, State School Education and Public Works Department (PWD) minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday, August 6, said it was a small token of appreciation for their hard work.

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has approved the proposal of renaming the roads and schools. The minister added that Singh and the officials concerned had been directed to start the process at the earliest.

The roads to be renamed connect the residence and school in the area of the respective medal-winning players, The Indian Express reported.

Prime Minister On Renaming Khel Ratna Award

At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced renaming Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the highest sporting honour, after hockey legend Dhyan Chand.

The move was lauded by netizens, with many stating that sports awards must be named after sportspersons and not politicians. After the minister's announcement, many users, including opposition leaders, asked to rename the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after a sportsperson.

The world's largest cricket stadium was earlier named after Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium and was known as Motera Stadium, but in February last year, it was renamed after PM Modi.

Team India Hockey

Of the total players, 11 are natives of Punjab, including Captain Manpreet Singh, Vice-Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Rupinderpal Singh, Krishan Pathak, Simranjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Hardik Singh, Samsher Singh, and Varun Kumar.

Among the women Indian Hockey Team, two members, Gurjit Kaur and Reena Khokhar belong to Punjab. Singla lauded the team for giving their best at the competition.

The men's hockey team wrote history by bagging a medal for the country and breaking the 41 years longing. The team beat defeating Germany by 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match.

The team is an eight-time gold winner but had faced massive lows in the past four decades and rose from the ashes, making one of the most remarkable resurgences.

