'Beta, Will Bring Guilty To Justice': Punjab CM Amarinder Singh To Suresh Raina On Attack On Family

The Punjab Police has formed a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the brutal attack in which Raina's uncle and cousin lost their lives.

Punjab   |   2 Sep 2020 10:27 AM GMT
Beta, Will Bring Guilty To Justice: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh To Suresh Raina On Attack On Family

After former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina took to social media seeking an investigation into the brutal attack on his family members in Punjab's Pathankot, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh offered his condolences and said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the brutal attack.

On Tuesday evening, the CM said that the SIT "will make sure that the guilty are brought to justice."

"Condole the brutal attack on kin of @ImRaina in Pathankot. Have ordered SIT probe into the case and have asked @DGPPunjabPolice to identify & arrest the culprits at the earliest. Beta, my DC & SSP have met the family and we will make sure that the guilty are brought to justice," Singh tweeted.

According to reports, on the night of August 20, three-four men of a local gang had attacked the family at their Pathankot home while they were asleep. Raina's uncle and cousin lost their lives in the attack.

To investigate the incident, the Punjab Police has formed a four-member SIT. The police also lodged an FIR under sections 460, 459, and 458 of IPC at Shapur Kandi police station.

Talking about the attack, the cricketer had said, "What happened to my family in Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua and both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately, my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical and is on life support."

"Till date we don't know what exactly had happened that night and who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes," he added.

Raina's 58-year-old uncle Ashok Kumar, a government contractor, suffered head injuries and died on the same night. Meanwhile, Kaushal Kumar, 32, Ashok's elder son, died on Monday night at a private hospital, said Pathankot SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana.

While Ashok's wife Asha Devi is critical, their second son Apin, 28, is out of danger, the SSP added.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said that initial investigations suggest the attack had the "signature of criminals belonging to a de-notified criminal tribe."

Teams from the Organised Crime Control Unit have also been called in to carry out a probe into the matter, Gupta added.

