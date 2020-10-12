'Pride Of Assam': Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag Performs Bihu Dance After Thrilling Victory Over Hyderabad

Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag put up a show with their celebration for spectators after the Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered a thrilling 5-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Chasing the target of 159, Steve Smith's Royals were struggling at 78 for 5 in the 12 over at one stage. But Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag came together to stitch a match-winning partnership of 85 for the sixth wicket.

Dubbed as the 'Pride of Assam', Riyan Parag was also seen shaking a leg after the Royals' stunning win. The 18-year-old Assamese boy performed Bihu dance to celebrate the victory. His performance won several hearts on social media.



Riyan Parag 😍 Assam Celebrations 😍



What A Match 😍 🔥



Well played Rahul Tewatia 👏 #SRHvRR #ipl2020 #DCvsMI pic.twitter.com/slS3Ulo1qP — TARUN REDDY VIRAT (@tarun_reddy409) October 11, 2020

"Love these situations. Whenever the team needs me, I put my hand up and raise to the occasion. That's the Bihu dance, the traditional dance of Assam. Some of the Assamese boys were up there as well, had a bit of fun after the game," an ecstatic Parag said after the match.

Also Read: With 'India 4.0- Dr APJ' Initiative, This Organisation Aims To Provide Education To One Crore Children