Preparations For 2024 Olympics! India Inducts 148 Athletes In First List Of TOPS Athletes

The central government has identified a total of 148 athletes, including 20 new inductees, in seven Olympic disciplines and six Paralympic disciplines for support under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme(TOPS).

During a meeting of the Mission Olympic Cell of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Monday, December 13, the list including Cycling, Sailing, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Weightlifting and Wrestling, and Para Sports (Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis) were approved. However, Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Equestrian, Fencing, Golf, Gymnastics, Judo, Rowing, and Tennis will be taken up in the next meeting, scheduled to be held in late December.

Formal Start Of Shortened Olympic Cycle

Though planning and preparation for the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris started much before, the MOC meeting marks the formal beginning of the shortened Olympic cycle. At least seven athletes have earned elevation from the Khelo India Scheme and are the new TOPS Development Group inductees.



The recently-reconstituted MOC, which includes seven former athletes as new members, gave suggestions for preparations for the Paris Olympic Games with an aim that India can build on the gains of Tokyo2020, where the country bagged seven medals. TOPS is the Ministry's flagship programme to augment support given under the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition.



The lists of athletes for the TOPS Core and Development Groups were collectively formulated by the TOPS team and the respective National Sports Federations. It required thorough research, evaluation and projections of the athletes' performances before MOC's consideration.



It was also decided that the Cell would meet every fortnight. The list of athletes who will be supported under TOPS:

Cycling - Development Group: Esow Alben, E David Beckham (new inductee), Keithellakpam Jemsh Singh, Laitonjam Ronaldo, and Y Rojit Singh.



Sailing - Core Group: Varun Thakkar, Vishnu Saravanan, KC Ganapathy and Nethra Kumanan.



Shooting - Core Group: Aishwary Pratap Tomar, Anjum Moudgil, Abhishek Verma, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Elavenil Valarivan, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat Vijayveer Sidhu and Saurabh Chaudhary. Development Group: Adarsh Singh, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Ayushi Podder, Arjun Babuta, Abhindnya Ashok Patil, Dhanush Srikanth, Esha Singh, Hriday Hazarika, Kynan Chenai, Kirti Gupta, Niraj Kumar, Nisha Kanwar, N Gaayathri, Yasahwini Deswal and Chinki Yadav, Sartaj Singh Tiwana, Shahu Tushar Mane, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Parth Makhija, Anish Bhanwala, Udayveer Sidhu, Sarabjot Singh, Naveen, Shiva Narwal, Lakshay Sheoran, Vivaan Kapoor, Gurjoat Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nishchal, Shreya Agarwal, Shriyanka Sadarangi, Tejaswini, Rhythm Sangwan, Manisha Kheer, Darshana Rathore, Kartikki Singh Shaktawat, Areeba Khan; Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Zeena Khitta.



Swimming - Core Group: Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj. The Development Group will be taken up in the next meeting.



Table Tennis - Core Group: A Sharath Kamal, Archana Kamat, Harmeet Desai, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee, and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. Development Group: Diya Chitale, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah and Ayikha Mukherjee, Payas Jain, Swatiska Ghosh, SFR Snehit, Sreeja Akula and Suhana Saini.



Weightlifting - Core Group: Mirabai Chanu and Jeremy Lalrinnunga. Development Group: Achinta Sheuli, Ajay Singh, Akanksha Vyavahare, Charu Pesi, Garud Harshada Sharad, Gogoi Sidhanta, Jyoti Yadav, Kolli Varalakshmi Pavani Kumari, Kajol Sargar, Komal Kohar, Mangkhya Boni, R Arockiya Alish, Markio Tario and Sorkhaibam Bindyarani Devi, Soumya Sunil Dalvi, Sanker Sargar, N Tomchou Meetei, Niraj Pradhan, Shivani Yadav and Sarika Shingare.



Wrestling - Core Group: Anshu Malik, Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sonam Malil.

Development Group: Anirudh Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Ravi, Ravinder, Gourav Baliyan, Sajan, Sanju Devi, Aman, Aman, Rohit, Yash Tushir, Sandeep Singh, Deepak, Arjun Halakurki, Sandeep, Ashu, Hanni Kumari, Bhateri, Sarita, Nisha and Bipasha.

Para Sports

Core Group: Archery: Harvinder Singh; Athletics: T Mariyappan, Praveen Kumar, Sharad Kumar, Amit Saroha, Devendra Jhajharia, Sandeep Chaudhary, Sumit Antil, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Nishad Kumar, Navdeep and Yogesh Kathunia. Badminton: Suhas Yathiraj, Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar, Krishna Nagar, Tarun Dhillon and Parul Parmar. Shooting: Avani Lekhara, Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana. Swimming: Suyash Jadhav; Table Tennis: Bhavina Patel.

