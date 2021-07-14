PM Modi Interacts With India's Olympic Contingent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, July 13, spoke to sportspersons, who are going to represent India in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. He began the conversation by talking with archers Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav.

Both the archers talked about their struggles and preparations for the upcoming Olympics, reported Hindustan Times.





Neeraj Chopra

Next, the prime minister spoke to javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. He informed the minister about his recovery from a shoulder injury, his experience in the armed forces, and his goals for the Games. In turn, the minister advised him to free himself from the pressure of expectations and concentrate on delivering his best performance.

Dutee Chand

The following person to speak was sprinter Dutee Chand. She spoke about the hardships she had faced while rising through the ranks. PM Modi told her that the whole nation wants to watch her obtain a podium finish.

Ashish Kumar

While conversing with boxer Ashish Kumar, the prime minister enquired about the demise of his father and how he dealt with Covid-19. The sportsman responded to this by narrating the unpleasant experience he had after testing positive in Spain. He also shared his journey as a sportsman with the minister.

PV Sindhu

2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu was the next in line to speak with the minister. The minister asked about her practice at the Gachibowli Stadium. Sindhu extended her gratitude to the government for aiding her to get all the facilities to train for the upcoming event.

Elavenil Valarivan

Next, he spoke to shooter Elavenil Valarivan in Gujrati. Valarivan had sent her earlier years in Gujrat. She replied to the minister with a greeting in Gujrati. She accounted for how she is managing her life as a college student along with her sporting career.

Saurabh Chaudhary

PM Modi asked shooter Saurabh Chaudhary whether he practises meditation or yoga to increase his concentration. Chaudhary responded to this and, in turn, asked the minister how he keeps calm while handling the country's matters.

Sharath Kamal

The PM asked Table Tennis player and Olympics Veteran Sharath Kamal to share his experience with the young sportspersons and requested him to assume the role of a senior and guide the young athletes through the Games. He advised them to follow the Covid norms religiously and also shared the professional sports scenes has evolved in India.

Manika Batra

Following this, the PM spoke with another table tennis player Manika Batra, praising her for teaching sports to underprivileged kids. He also asked her about her passion for dancing and how she uses it to reduce stress.

Vinesh Phogat

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat spoke to the minister about how she is carrying forward the legacy of the famous Phogat family. She also spoke about how she overcame the injury that caused her to move out of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Sajan Prakash

The PM next spoke with swimmer Sajan Prakash—the first swimmer to qualify for the Olympics after clearing the 'A' standard of international swimming in the 200m butterfly event.

Manpreet Singh

Next, the PM spoke with Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and asked if the team faces any additional pressure due to the prestigious records in hockey. Singh replied by saying that history only motivates them; it does not add to the pressure.

Sania Mirza

Lastly, the PM spoke to tennis player Sania Mirza. He asked her about the rise of the sport in Tier II and Tier III cities. Mirza responded by saying that now, there are more opportunities compared to when she started playing.

The prime minister concluded by saying that he would have loved to host all the players in his house in Delhi, but due to Covid, he had to meet everyone virtually. He praised the athletes for working hard even in these trying times and asked India to cheer for their country's contingents in the Tokyo Olympics.

A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo for the event. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics, the PMO said, adding that the 69 cumulative events across 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in is also the highest ever for the nation.

