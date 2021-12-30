'Medal Close To My Heart, Goal To Win Paris 2024': Para-Badminton Player Sukant Kadam After Bagging Gold In Uganda

The Indian Para-Badminton player Sukant Kadam brought laurel to the country after winning a gold medal at Uganda Para-Badminton International 2021 earlier in November. He has also become the men's singles champion in the SL4 category and beat World No. 2 and Tarun Dhillon.

He bagged the gold medal after two years. Earlier, he brought gold in the 2019 International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) Games.

Looking Forward To 2024

"I played in Dubai, Peru and before that in Uganda too, but couldn't win the gold, and I was disappointed every time. Coming back to gold is an emotional thing for me, and this is very close to my heart. I am happy to break the barrier of silver," Kadam spoke to Hindustan Times.

Currently ranked number 4 globally, the para shuttler said that the Uganda competition was a morale boost he needs for the next championship he is eyeing - Paris 2024 games.

Speaking about the terrific performance of Paralympians at the Tokyo Olympics, Kadam said that this year's event helped the sportspersons get the respect and recognition they deserve for all they have achieved.

The shuttler said that this also adds the pressure of performing well at the event, as everybody's eye is on you. But he looks at it positively and tries to turn the support into his strength.

The champion is preparing for Paralympics 2024 to be held in Paris. "I want to be the best in the SL4 category, and that is my ultimate aim," HT quoted him as saying.

Kadam also expressed his gratitude towards his family for having his back during tough times.

