Indian Clinches Guinness World Record For Maximum Push-Ups On Fingertips After 13 Years

Sports
Indian Clinches Guinness World Record For Maximum Push-Ups On Fingertips After 13 Years

Manipur,  24 Jan 2022 11:51 AM GMT

A 24-year-old Manipur youth, Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, clinched a new Guinness World Record for the maximum push-ups on his fingers tips by doing 109 push-ups in a minute.

Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, a 24-year-old man from Naran Konjin Mamang Leikai in Imphal West district of Manipur, has clinched a new Guinness World Record for the maximum push-ups on his fingers tips in one minute.

The record was achieved by an Indian, after 13 long years, on Friday, January 21. The previous record-holder in the same feat is Graham Maly from the United Kingdom, and he created the record in 2009.

The Guinness Book of World Records effort was organised by Aztecs Sports Manipur at Aztecs fight studio in Imphal. Naranjoy attempted it in front of the onlookers as per the guidelines. His recorded video will now be sent to the Guinness Book of World Records in London to verify the new record. Followed by verification, he will receive the certification of his achievement after three months, reported NDTV.

Previous Records

Niranjoy Singh has been a two-time Guinness World Record holder and has smashed his old record of 105 push-ups in one minute by doing 109 push-ups in a minute. Earlier, he broke the record for most one arm leg push-ups in one minute in 2019 and one arm knuckle push-ups in one minute in 2020.

Netizens Reaction On Twitter

Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju congratulated Niranjoy and described his power as unbelievable.

The cabinet minister in the Manipur government, Thongam Biswajit Singh, complimented Niranjoy and said that Manipur's youth is creating history in every sport.

The IAS officer Dr MV Rao appreciated Niranjoy and called him motivational.

Also Read: Syed Modi India International: PV Sindhu Defeats Malvika Bansod To Clinch Gold, Wins A Tournament After 2 Yrs

