MS Dhoni May Get A Permanent Seat At Wankhede Stadium Where His 2011 World Cup Six Landed

Two days after former India Skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has proposed to name a seat at the Wankhede Stadium after him.

MCA Apex Council member Ajinkya Naik on Monday, August 17, in a letter to the MCA, proposed to find the seat where Dhoni's World Cup-winning six landed and name it after him.

"As an act of gratitude and tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni's immense contribution to Indian cricket, the MCA can devote a permanent seat on his name at the stand where his famous World Cup-winning six had landed. We can find out the area where the ball landed – and which seat it was flying to – after Dhoni smashed it to win the 2011 World Cup," Naik said in his letter, according to The Indian Express.

Naik also suggested finding the ball that was used in the 2011 World Cup final and preserve it in a museum site planned by MCA.

"It would also be nice if possible to find out where that World Cup ball is. It can be a proud attraction in the upcoming cricket museum. Here is a small suggestion from me to honour the legendary MS Dhoni," he added.

Naik's proposal is likely to be discussed in the upcoming MCA Apex Council meeting on Tuesday.

At present, few areas in the Wankhede Stadium has been dedicated to former players. These include the Sachin Tendulkar Stand, the Sunil Gavaskar Stand, Vijay Merchant Stand, the Polly Umrigar Gate and Vinoo Mankad Gate.

However, if Naik's proposal is approved, it will be the first time in India where a particular seat will be named after a player. However, the initiative has been previously taken up in other countries.

For instance, in 1993, a seat in the Great Southern Stand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has been painted yellow to commemorate Simon O'Donnell's 122-metre six for Victoria over New South Wales.