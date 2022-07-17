Undefeated! Indian Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa Wins Paracin Open Chess Title With A Dominant Run

Young Indian Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa added another feather to his cap by winning the Open A section of the 15th International Chess Open Paracin by scoring eight points from the nine rounds. The tournament was held on Saturday, July 16, in the town of Paracin in Serbia.

The young Indian International Master remained undefeated and finished half a point ahead of the field. Russian player Alexandr Predke playing under the flag of FIDE, the sport's world governing body, claimed the second spot with 7.5 points ahead of Kazakhastan player Alisher Suleymenov and India's AL Muthaiah, scoring seven points each. Suleymenov attained the third position on the basis of a better tie-break score, reported Deccan Herald.

R Praggnanandhaa's Performance

The Olympiad-bound Praggnanandhaa was in excellent form, winning his first six games before Predke held on for a draw in the seventh round. The 16-year-old had twice beaten world champion Magnus Carlsen in the Meltwater Champions Tour rapid chess tournament recently.

The player from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, remained unbeaten in the nine-round Swiss League tournament as the second seed won seven games and drew two, reported NDTV.

Other Players At The Tournament

Young Indian International Master V Pranav ended in fifth place with 6.5 points after a defeat at the hands of Predke in the final round. Indian GM Arjun Kalyan settled for seventh place with 6.5 points with Harshavardhan GB, both of whom made it into the top 10.

The teenage Kalyan also recorded wins over fellow Indian WGM Srija Seshadri, Lachezar Yordanov (Bulgaria), Kazybek Nogerbek (Kazakhstan), compatriot Koustav Chatterjee, Arystanbek Urazayev (Kazakhstan).

Predke bested compatriot and fellow Kalyan in the eighth round before signing off with a draw against Suleymenov in the final ninth round.

