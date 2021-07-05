Mithali Raj Scripts History; Becomes Highest Run Scorer In Women's Cricket Across All Formats

Indian skipper Mithali Raj created history by overtaking former England skipper Charlotte Edwards on Saturday to become the highest-run scorer across all formats in women's cricket. The 38-year-old achieved the feat during India's four-wicket win against England in the third and final ODI in Worcester.

A Consolation Win

India was chasing a total of 220 runs for a consolation win in an inconsequential ODI series finale against England since they had lost the first two matches. India won the match with three balls to spare in a truncated 47-over match. Raj scored an unbeaten 75 runs from 86 balls and was conferred as the Man of the Match. The veteran batsman hit a four off Nat Schiver to reach the crucial milestone in the 23rd over of the innings.

The Record-Holders

Mithali needed only 12 runs to surpass the tally of 10,273 runs of Charlotte Edwards. New Zealand's Suzie Bates is third on the list, having scored 7849 runs in 247 matches. She is followed by West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor, who has scored 7834 runs in 256 games. Australia's skipper Meg Lanning is the fifth-highest run-scorer, with 7024 runs in 199 games, according to Hindustan Times.

"We just needed one good partnership to take us through. I knew I could manage the game in the middle overs, but when you have young players, you have to guide them," the Indian skipper said in the post-match press conference. She also praised Sneh Rahan, the young all-rounder, who played a key role besides Mithali in winning the match. Smriti Mandhana was the second-highest run-scorer for India with 49 runs off 57 balls.

A Record-Breaker

The most prolific batter is already the most-capped ODI player in the history of women's cricket. Besides, she is the first Indian to reach 10,000 runs mark across all formats and only the second to do so in international cricket. Raj was also named in the ICC's ODI team of the decade in 2020/

Next up, Indian will play a three-match T20 international series.

