Indian Boxers Lovlina, Parveen Clinches Gold; Minakshi Signs Off With Silver At Asian Championships

Image Credit- Freepik (Representational), Twitter/ Lovlina Borgohain, ITBP

Sports
Indian Boxers Lovlina, Parveen Clinches Gold; Minakshi Signs Off With Silver At Asian Championships

India,  12 Nov 2022 8:10 AM GMT

Competing in her maiden tournament in the 75 Kg category, Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina rolled to a 5-0 unanimous decision win over Uzbekistan's pugilist Ruzmetova Sokhiba.

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain seemed at ease as she clinched the gold medal in her maiden appearance in the middleweight division, while Parveen Hooda bagged the 63 Kg Asian Boxing Championships title in Jordan's capital Amman, on Friday.

Competing in her maiden tournament in the 75 Kg category, Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina rolled to a 5-0 unanimous decision win over Uzbekistan's pugilist Ruzmetova Sokhiba, while Parveen carved a facile triumph by a similar margin against Japan's Kito Mai.

Boxer Minakshi struck a silver medal in her maiden appearance in the flyweight division in the 52 Kg Category of the Asian Championships campaign.

Big Morale Booster For Lovlina

The 25-year-old boxer has struggled to find form since her bronze victory in Tokyo Olympics; however, her recent win will be a big morale booster. Lovlina made early exits in the World Championships and Commonwealth Games earlier this year. She has geared up from the 69 Kg to 75 Kg division as her previous weight class doesn't feature in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The two boxers began the game on a tentative note, inviting the opposition to attack first, but the Assam boxer could use her long reach and land a few clean jabs. One of her jabs was so powerful that the referee had to give Sokhiba the count.

Dominant Show From Parveen

The world championships bronze medallist displayed a dominant show to beat the fourth-seeded Mai via unanimous decision. The two pugilists began on the offensive, but the top-seeded Parveen could dominate the proceedings as she jabbed her opponent at will.

The Indian boxer was especially impressive with her uppercuts in the third round, as reported by The Indian Express.

Further, in the first Indian final of the day, Minakshi struggled hard but lost the gold medal to Japan's Kinoshita Rinka via a 1-4 split verdict. The Indian boxer was slow to start, with the second seed, Japanese, taking the full edge of her sluggishness as four of the five judges voted in her favour.

Lovlina Borgohain 
Parveen Hooda 
Minakshi Hooda 
Asian Boxing Championships 
Asian Championships 2022 

