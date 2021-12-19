All section
India's Badminton Prodigy: 20-year-Old Lakshya Sen Who Has Already Made A Mark In The Sport

Image Credit: Pexels, Twitter/ Lakshya Sen

Sports
India,  19 Dec 2021

Lakshya Sen scripted history by being the youngest Indian male badminton player to have won a medal in BWF World Championships. Sen had won his first major title at the age of 12, in the under 15 nationals.

Lakshya Sen, the Indian Badminton prodigy, has the love for the game running in his veins. Sen's father, D.K Sen, is one of the most respected coaches in the Badminton fraternity in India, and his elder brother Chirag Sen, is also an international badminton player. Lakshya was barely 9 when he persuaded his father to take him to the Union Bank All-India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament where his brother was playing. After that tournament, Lakshya and his father and his brother met the former national champion coach Vimal Kumar and told him that he wanted to take up the sport.

Would Cry After Losing A Match

Vimal obliged the child's demand and signed him up for trials. At the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, the founder Prakash Padukone decided to select the boy on Vimal's perusal. Kumar and Padukone observed that the young lad's intensity and hunger for victory set him apart from the crowd during training. Olympics.com published that Sen would sit in the corner during the initial years of training and cry after losing a match. Nonetheless, he learnt to be calm and composed with age and experience in the game.

Youngest Male To Reach Semi-Finals Of BWF World Championships

In 2017, Lakshya became the youngest Indian to reach the men's singles finals at 15. That year, Lakshya also broke the record of his mentor, Padukone, who was 16 when he reached the title finals in the 1971 Indian badminton Nationals in Chennai. Lakshya grabbed eyeballs after winning a silver in the 2018 Youth Olympics. Even though Sen lost to China's Shifeng Li in the Singles' final, he bagged a gold in the mixed team event. In the ongoing BWF World Championships, Sen became the youngest male shuttler to reach the semi-finals and lost only to one of India's best bets in Badminton, Kidambi Srikanth. However, Sen's drive has pushed him to outstanding accomplishments at the tender age of 20 years, and India can safely assure a promising future in the sport at Lakshya's behest.

