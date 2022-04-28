Haryana is set to host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Games from June 4 to June 13, 2022. The games would be held in Panchkula, Ambala, Shahabad, Chandigarh and Delhi. Nearly 8,500 athletes would participate in the two-week-long event, including five Indian origin sports, amongst 25 other sports in the under-18 age group.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar shared a detailed report about the games with the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur through video conferencing in the virtual meeting of the organising and Co-ordination committee of the Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

Facilities Developed At Panchkula

The Chief Minister also said that the mascot and the official logo of the games would be launched in the Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula, and extensive preparations have been made for the same. The Times Of India reported that multipurpose halls, athletic tracks, and synthetic tracks had been created for the games.

The government has also completed work on the indoor badminton hall in the Government Women's college in Sector 14 in Panchkula, an all-weather swimming pool and the construction of a hockey stadium in Panchkula Shahabad.

Sanction By The Sports Ministry

Moreover, Sports Ministry has sanctioned ₹20.67 crores for Haryana to host the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG). The government's flagship event, an under-18 national-level multi-sport competition, will have 25 disciplines, including five indigenous games for the first time this year.

As the event host, it would enable the state to create a sports ecosystem. Events like the Khelo India Games are imperative to teach and encourage sports at the grassroots levels of Indian society. Sports help children understand and incorporate teamwork and a 'never give up attitude'.

