All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Haryana, Delhi Set To Hold Fourth Edition Of Khelo India Games, Rs 20 Crores Sanctioned By Sports Ministry

Image Credit: Wikipedia, Unsplash

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Haryana, Delhi Set To Hold Fourth Edition Of Khelo India Games, Rs 20 Crores Sanctioned By Sports Ministry

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  28 April 2022 10:17 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Nearly 8,500 athletes would participate in the Khelo India Games which would have 5 sports of Indian origin of a total of 25 sports in the Under-18 age group.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Haryana is set to host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Games from June 4 to June 13, 2022. The games would be held in Panchkula, Ambala, Shahabad, Chandigarh and Delhi. Nearly 8,500 athletes would participate in the two-week-long event, including five Indian origin sports, amongst 25 other sports in the under-18 age group.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar shared a detailed report about the games with the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur through video conferencing in the virtual meeting of the organising and Co-ordination committee of the Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

Facilities Developed At Panchkula

The Chief Minister also said that the mascot and the official logo of the games would be launched in the Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula, and extensive preparations have been made for the same. The Times Of India reported that multipurpose halls, athletic tracks, and synthetic tracks had been created for the games.

The government has also completed work on the indoor badminton hall in the Government Women's college in Sector 14 in Panchkula, an all-weather swimming pool and the construction of a hockey stadium in Panchkula Shahabad.

Sanction By The Sports Ministry

Moreover, Sports Ministry has sanctioned ₹20.67 crores for Haryana to host the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG). The government's flagship event, an under-18 national-level multi-sport competition, will have 25 disciplines, including five indigenous games for the first time this year.

As the event host, it would enable the state to create a sports ecosystem. Events like the Khelo India Games are imperative to teach and encourage sports at the grassroots levels of Indian society. Sports help children understand and incorporate teamwork and a 'never give up attitude'.

Also Read: Mangaluru: 80-Year-Old Beggar Donates Rs 1 Lakh To Temple's Annadana Programme

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Khelo India Games 
Sports 
Haryana 

Must Reads

Image Of Temple Demolition During BJP Rule In Rajasthan Shared As Recent To Target Ashok Gehlot Government
Does This Video Show Muslims Give Azaan After Loudspeaker Ban In UP? No, Video Viral With False Claim
Settling The Language Debate: Here's How Hindi Is Far Behind From Becoming India's National Language
'Bhagavad Gita Is Supreme; Don't Mix It With The Bible': Karnataka Minister On Bible Controversy
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X