Kerala Man Designs Selected For FIFA World Cup 2022

Fahad Ali, hailing from Kozhikode, Kerala,has got two of his designs selected for a range of luxury products to be brought out in connection with FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar next year. He is the only one of the Official Fan leaders selected by FIFA for the upcoming World Cup 2022 and is also the only Indian to achieve this feat.

The design competition was jointly organised by the Museum of Islamic Art, Qatar and the Blue Saloon, the official FIFA product licensee, inviting designs for their products, in which Fahad participated and eventually won, he had submitted entries in various categories, but his designs of a foldable bag and candles were selected. He received a cash prize of 10,000 Qatar Riyals for the same work as well. And later on, the cuff-links he designed were reconsidered as well.

Passion For Participating In Design Competition

"An ultimate recognition as a designer, this is a dream come true for me", said Fahad, who is also a football fan. Fahad has been working for eight years in Qatar and has a unique hobby of participating in Design Competitions. His particular project, 'Feed Me, a mobile application made to reduce excessive food wastage through real-time sharing, took him to the finals of a start-up competition earlier.



He is also a part of the Qatar Fan Leader Network, a team of 400 members selected on their basis of passion for the national team and their role as influencers in their local community. The primary purpose of Fan Leader is to spread the messages of FIFA and help football fans from other countries as they visit Qatar for the World Cup in 2022. Fahad is an Official Fan Leader for Qatar 2022, selected by FIFA based on their experience travelling abroad to watch their teams play and connection with fan groups, associates and societies. It was Fahad's visit to Russia to witness the last world cup that brought Fahad this honour.



