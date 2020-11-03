Sports

Karnataka: Village Girl Bags Kreeda Ratna Award For Accomplishments In Kho-Kho

‌20-year-old M Veena‌ ‌from‌ ‌Kuruburu‌, a village‌ ‌in‌ ‌Chikballapur‌ ‌district,‌ ‌was‌ ‌awarded‌ ‌‌‌the‌ ‌Karnataka‌ ‌Kreeda‌ ‌Ratna‌ ‌award‌ ‌by‌ ‌the‌ ‌state‌ ‌government‌.

The Logical Indian Crew
Karnataka   |   3 Nov 2020 5:39 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
Karnataka: Village Girl Bags Kreeda Ratna Award For Accomplishments In Kho-Kho

In‌ ‌a‌ ‌rare‌ ‌feat,‌ ‌a‌ ‌20-year-old‌ ‌from‌ ‌Kuruburu‌, a village‌ ‌in‌ ‌Karnataka's‌ ‌Chikballapur‌ ‌district‌ ‌has‌ ‌been‌ ‌awarded‌ ‌‌ ‌the‌ ‌Karnataka‌ ‌Kreeda‌ ‌Ratna‌ ‌award‌ ‌by‌ ‌the‌ ‌state‌ ‌government‌ ‌for‌ ‌her‌ ‌accomplishments‌ ‌in‌ ‌kho-kho,‌ ‌a‌ ‌popular‌ ‌contact‌ ‌sport.‌ ‌

M‌ ‌Veena‌ ‌was‌ ‌conferred‌ ‌with‌ ‌the‌ ‌award‌ ‌on‌ ‌Monday,‌ ‌November‌ ‌2,‌ ‌in‌ ‌Bengaluru.‌ ‌

Veena‌ ‌has‌ ‌several‌ ‌awards‌ ‌to‌ ‌her‌ ‌credit‌ ‌including‌ ‌the‌ ‌Jhansirani‌ ‌Lakshmi‌ ‌Bai‌ ‌award‌ she won ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌53rd‌ ‌senior‌ ‌national‌ ‌kho-kho‌ ‌championship‌ ‌in‌ ‌2019-2020.‌ ‌She‌ ‌also‌ ‌won‌ ‌a‌ ‌gold‌ ‌medal‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌12th‌ ‌South‌ ‌Asian‌ ‌Games‌ ‌International‌ ‌held‌ ‌in‌ ‌Assam‌ ‌and‌ ‌participated‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌4th‌ ‌Asian‌ ‌Games‌ ‌Kho-Kho‌ ‌International‌ ‌Camp‌ ‌held‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌national‌ ‌capital.‌ ‌

According‌ ‌to‌ ‌reports,‌ ‌Veena‌ ‌started‌ ‌practising‌ ‌kho-kho‌ ‌ten‌ ‌years‌ ‌ago‌ ‌while‌ ‌studying‌ ‌in‌ ‌Class‌ ‌5‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌Vidyadarshini‌ ‌Convent.‌ ‌She‌ ‌has‌ ‌participated‌ ‌in‌ ‌many‌ ‌state‌ ‌competitions,‌ ‌national‌ ‌and‌ ‌international‌ ‌kho-kho‌ ‌events‌ ‌and‌ ‌has‌ ‌won‌ ‌a‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌titles.‌ ‌

‌"I‌ ‌practise‌ ‌for‌ ‌more‌ ‌than‌ ‌five‌ ‌hours‌ ‌every‌ ‌day.‌ ‌The‌ ‌game‌ ‌has‌ ‌given‌ ‌me‌ ‌popularity‌ ‌and‌ ‌I‌ ‌feel‌ ‌happy.‌ ‌My‌ ‌wish‌ ‌is‌ ‌to‌ ‌participate‌ ‌in‌ ‌more‌ ‌international‌ ‌events,‌ ‌give‌ ‌more‌ ‌outstanding‌ ‌performances‌ ‌and‌ ‌aim‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌Arjuna‌ ‌award,‌ ‌which‌ ‌would‌ ‌encourage‌ ‌fresh‌ ‌talent,"‌ ‌she‌ ‌told‌ ‌The‌ ‌New‌ ‌Indian‌ ‌Express.‌ ‌

Recalling how she started her journey, ‌Veena‌ ‌said,‌ ‌"We‌ ‌neither‌ ‌had‌ ‌a‌ ‌playground‌ ‌to‌ ‌practise‌ ‌nor‌ ‌a‌ ‌physical‌ ‌education‌ ‌teacher‌ ‌to‌ ‌train‌ ‌us.‌ ‌The‌ ‌knowledge‌ ‌about‌ ‌sports‌ ‌was‌ ‌zero.‌ ‌Despite‌ ‌facing‌ ‌several‌ ‌problems,‌ ‌opposition‌ ‌and‌ ‌discouragement‌ ‌from‌ ‌families‌ ‌and‌ ‌villagers,‌ ‌we‌ ‌continued‌ ‌practising‌ ‌relentlessly‌ ‌without‌ ‌giving‌ ‌up.‌ ‌Amidst‌ ‌all‌ ‌ups‌ ‌and‌ ‌downs,‌ ‌we‌ ‌started‌ ‌practising‌ ‌kho-kho‌ ‌at‌ ‌the‌ ‌coconut‌ ‌farm‌ ‌adjacent‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌school.‌ ‌We‌ ‌are‌ ‌able‌ ‌to‌ ‌reach‌ ‌international‌ ‌level‌ ‌today‌ ‌because‌ ‌of‌ ‌K‌ ‌Manjunath‌ ‌who‌ ‌is‌ ‌the‌ ‌maths‌ ‌teacher‌ ‌in‌ ‌our‌ ‌school.‌ ‌He‌ ‌is‌ ‌the‌ ‌inspiration‌ ‌behind‌ ‌the‌ ‌achievements‌ ‌of‌ ‌several‌ ‌girls‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌village."‌ ‌ ‌

‌Also Read: Boost To Regional Rural Banks: Government Infuses Rs 670 Cr To Meet Regulatory Capital

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian