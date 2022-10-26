24-Year-Old Karman Kaur Thandi Becomes India's No.1 Singles Women Tennis Player: Know About Her

Karman Kaur Thandi has replaced Ankita Raina to become India's number 1 women's singles tennis player. Kaur achieved the remarkable feat after winning the W60 ITF event in Saguenay, Canada, on Sunday (October 23).

This recent triumph by the tennis player is the biggest singles title win of her career. It has taken her 91 spots up in the latest Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings to the 217th position, reported Olympics website.

Saguenay you will always have a special place in my heart ♥️ 🏆 pic.twitter.com/D3pu4Dq5yn — Karman Kaur Thandi (@KarmanThandi) October 24, 2022

Who Is Karman Kaur Thandi?

Karman Kaur Thandi is an Indian professional tennis player who was born on June 16, 1998, in New Delhi. She started playing the sport at the very early age of just eight and is supported by Virat Kohli Foundation and Mahesh Bhupathi.

Her parents have been very supportive of her sports career, and her mother often accompanied her to the court during her junior career. She has been coached by Aditya Sachdeva and has also worked at the Mouratoglou Academy in Nice for a short period. While in Nice, she often practised with Alize Cornet of France, which helped her assess her game compared to an established top-20 lead.

Achievements In Sports World

Kaur is only the sixth Indian female tennis player to be placed in the top 200 of the WTA rankings and one of the youngest to accomplish the feat after the likes -- Nirupama Sanjeev, Sania Mirza, Shikha Uberoi, Sunitha Rao, and Ankita Raina.

On the game front, she has claimed four doubles titles and one singles title on the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour - the maiden singles title in a $25k Hong Kong tournament in 2018, and the doubles titles in 2017 in Heraklion and two in 2015 in Gulbarga.

The athlete also became the first Indian player to win a WTA Tour main draw match at the 2018 Jiangxi International Women's Tennis Open since Mirza's victory at the 2012 BNP Paribas Open.

Also Read: Dr Dilip Mahalanabis: Remembering The Pioneer Of Oral Rehydration Theory, Which Saved Millions Worldwide