All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
24-Year-Old Karman Kaur Thandi Becomes Indias No.1 Singles Women Tennis Player: Know About Her

Image Credit- Twitter/ Karman Kaur Thandi 

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

24-Year-Old Karman Kaur Thandi Becomes India's No.1 Singles Women Tennis Player: Know About Her

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  26 Oct 2022 8:53 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Thandi started playing the sport at the very early age of just eight and is supported by Virat Kohli Foundation and Mahesh Bhupathi. Her recent victory has taken her 91 spots up in the latest Women's Tennis Association rankings.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Karman Kaur Thandi has replaced Ankita Raina to become India's number 1 women's singles tennis player. Kaur achieved the remarkable feat after winning the W60 ITF event in Saguenay, Canada, on Sunday (October 23).

This recent triumph by the tennis player is the biggest singles title win of her career. It has taken her 91 spots up in the latest Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings to the 217th position, reported Olympics website.

Who Is Karman Kaur Thandi?

Karman Kaur Thandi is an Indian professional tennis player who was born on June 16, 1998, in New Delhi. She started playing the sport at the very early age of just eight and is supported by Virat Kohli Foundation and Mahesh Bhupathi.

Her parents have been very supportive of her sports career, and her mother often accompanied her to the court during her junior career. She has been coached by Aditya Sachdeva and has also worked at the Mouratoglou Academy in Nice for a short period. While in Nice, she often practised with Alize Cornet of France, which helped her assess her game compared to an established top-20 lead.

Achievements In Sports World

Kaur is only the sixth Indian female tennis player to be placed in the top 200 of the WTA rankings and one of the youngest to accomplish the feat after the likes -- Nirupama Sanjeev, Sania Mirza, Shikha Uberoi, Sunitha Rao, and Ankita Raina.

On the game front, she has claimed four doubles titles and one singles title on the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour - the maiden singles title in a $25k Hong Kong tournament in 2018, and the doubles titles in 2017 in Heraklion and two in 2015 in Gulbarga.

The athlete also became the first Indian player to win a WTA Tour main draw match at the 2018 Jiangxi International Women's Tennis Open since Mirza's victory at the 2012 BNP Paribas Open.

Also Read: Dr Dilip Mahalanabis: Remembering The Pioneer Of Oral Rehydration Theory, Which Saved Millions Worldwide

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Karman Kaur Thandi 
Tennis Player 
Singles Women Tennis Player 
Tennis 
Virat Kohli Foundation 

Must Reads

World Sustainability Day: IIT Madras Launches Campaign To Segregate Plastic Waste On Campus
MCA Inserts Rule 25B for Physical Verification Of Registered Office: Know All About It
24-Year-Old Karman Kaur Thandi Becomes India's No.1 Singles Women Tennis Player: Know About Her
Tresemme, Dove Users Beware! Unilever Recalls Popular Dry Shampoo Brands Over Cancer Risk
Similar Posts
Wrestler Aman Sehrawat Scripts History, Wins Indias First-Ever Gold Medal At U23 World Wrestling Championship
Sports

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat Scripts History, Wins India's First-Ever Gold Medal At U23 World Wrestling...

The Logical Indian Crew
Many Indian Wrestlers Denied Spain Visa For U23 World Championships: Report
Sports

Many Indian Wrestlers Denied Spain Visa For U23 World Championships: Report

The Logical Indian Crew
Teenage Chess Prodigy Arjun Erigaisi Shocks World Champion Magnus Carlsen In Aimchess Rapid Tournament
Sports

Teenage Chess Prodigy Arjun Erigaisi Shocks World Champion Magnus Carlsen In Aimchess Rapid...

The Logical Indian Crew
Chhattisgarh Olympics: Heres How This Event Promotes Rural Women Participation & Traditional State Sports
Sports

Chhattisgarh Olympics: Here's How This Event Promotes Rural Women Participation & Traditional State...

The Logical Indian Crew
Empowering Talents! Know How This Street Child World Cup Aims To Transform Lives
Sports

Empowering Talents! Know How This Street Child World Cup Aims To Transform Lives

Ronit Kumar Singh

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X