Andhra's Jyothi Yarraji Shatters National Record In Women's 100m Hurdles For Third Time In 2 weeks

Andhras Jyothi Yarraji Shatters National Record In Womens 100m Hurdles For Third Time In 2 weeks

Image Credit: Unsplash, Twitter/afiindia (Representational)

India,  27 May 2022 6:26 AM GMT

A month after her national record effort was not counted due to wind assistance beyond the legal limit, Jyothi had recorded a timing of 13.09 seconds during the Federation Cup in Kozhikode in April.

Jyothi Yarraji shattered the women's 100m hurdle national record for the third time in the past two weeks at the De Harry Schulting Games 2022 in Vught, the Netherlands. The 22-year-old athlete recorded 13.04 seconds under a headwind speed of 1.4m/s during the heats to improve her own national record from earlier of 13.11, which she had recorded at the Loughborough International Athletics Meet in the UK while winning the event on May 22.

Record-Breaking Jyothi Yarraji!

The Andhra Pradesh athlete, training under James Hillier in Bhubaneswar at the Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics High-Performance Centre, had improved on Anuradha Biswal's previous national record of 13.38, which had stood since 2002, reported NDTV.

A month after her national record effort was not counted due to wind assistance beyond the legal limit, she had recorded a timing of 13.09 seconds during the Federation Cup in Kozhikode in April; however, it was not recognised as a national record as the wind speed was 2.1 m/s, which is more than the permissible of 2.0 m/s.

National Record On The Line

Back in 2020, Jyothi had run under Biswal's national record timing in Karnataka as she clocked 13.03 seconds at the All India Inter-University Athletics Championships in Moodbidri.

However, it was also not recognised as National Anti-Doping Agency did not test Jyothi Yarraji at the meet, and there was not a single technical delegate from the Athletics Federation of India.

Meanwhile, in other results, national record holder Siddhant Thingalaya finished his race in third place in the men's 110m hurdles with a timing of 14.42 seconds.

