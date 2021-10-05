All section
Junior World Championships: India's 14-Year-Old Shooter Naamya Kapoor Wins Gold

India,  5 Oct 2021

Naamya Kapoor, 14, won the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol event at the Junior Shooting World Championships on October 4. At 14, she became the youngest Indian shooter to win an international medal.

Naamya Kapoor, 14, won the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol event at the Junior Shooting World Championships on October 4. At 14, she became the youngest Indian shooter to win an international medal. Despite making it to the junior team in August, the ninth-grade kid remained virtually unknown in the shooting community.

Kapoor, the youngest of the eight finalists, defeated numerous seasoned shooters, including Manu Bhaker, on her way to the top. She clinched the gold medal with a score of 36, defeating Camille Jedrzejewski, 19, of France, who won the silver with a score of 33.

After finishing in third place with a score of 31, Manu had to settle for bronze. She had previously won two gold medals in the 10m air pistol individual, mixed team, and team events. Rhythm Sangwan, another Indian in the mix, finished fourth with a score of 27. The Delhi girl is competing in her first international tournament since being selected for the Indian team following a second-place result in the national trials in August. Naamya has been shooting alongside her older sister Khushi for the past three years. While being interviewed by numerous newspapers, Naamya's father Praveen stated, "This is the first time she is travelling outside of India alone, but she handled herself well."

Meanwhile, Raiza Dhillon and Ayush Rudraraju finished eighth in the mixed skeet team event with a score of 130. The top four teams advanced to the championship game. Manu Bhaker shot 293 in the junior women's sports pistol to finish second, one point behind Yana Chuchmarova of Ukraine, following the accuracy stage. Niveditha Nair came in second with 291.

Also Read: Network Disruption And $7 Billion Down! Facebook Suffers Longest Global Outage Ever


