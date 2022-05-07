Jharkhand Govt To Support 7 Tribal Girls From State Shortlisted For FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022

The Jharkhand administration announced this Thursday that it would provide all available assistance to the state's seven tribal girls picked for the national training program for the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup 2022. The Indian squad of 33 footballers has arrived in Jamshedpur for a training program.

Anjali Munda, Salina Kumari, Sudha Ankita Tirkey, Astam Oraon, Poornima Kumari, Neetu Linda, and Anita Kumari are the Jharkhand females among the 33 Indian footballers. Only 18 of the 33 will be selected for the World Cup Championship team.

These Girls Are Set To Represent The Nation: Jharkhand Govt

The Jharkhand administration noted in an announcement that the state's girls demonstrated extraordinary fortitude and endurance throughout the pandemic.

"They're all ready to represent the country now. The state administration has also demonstrated a much-needed readiness to make their ambitions a reality. The Department of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sports, and Youth Affairs will provide assistance to selected individuals who emerge from the camps," it stated.

Poornima Kumari, a Gumla resident who has been picked for the training camp, stated that the epidemic hampered their training in Goa. Still, they could practice in Jharkhand with the state government's assistance.

"My community lacked practising facilities, particularly for female football players." "However, the state's assistance and support guaranteed that I could play," she explained while speaking to India Today.

Selected Players Are 'Champions Of Change For Child Rights': UNICEF

The seven girls were scheduled to get training in Goa in February-March 2021 but owing to the epidemic, they were forced to come back to Jharkhand, and training was organized in Ranchi, according to the statement.

"The Department of Sports gave football kits, and UNICEF supplied T-shirts to these girls to show their support. UNICEF has designated the picked footballers as Champions of Change for Child Rights," the organisation stated.

In October, the world cup will be held in Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, and DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The tournament draw will be placed on June 24 in Zurich, Switzerland.

