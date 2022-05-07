All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Jharkhand Govt To Support 7 Tribal Girls From State Shortlisted For FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup 2022

Image Credit: Facebook/Indian Football, Wikimedia (Representational)

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Jharkhand Govt To Support 7 Tribal Girls From State Shortlisted For FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022

Saquib Panjwani

Writer: Saquib Panjwani

Saquib Panjwani

Saquib Panjwani

Remote Intern

I am Saquib Panjwani currently studying at MIT WPU Pune pursuing my Bachelor in Mass Communication and Journalism. I have been a content writer for the past few years and have a good amount of experience in it. I also wrote various Advertisement copies for brands and have a good amount of experience in that. Well I make opinions on any country's situation based on the performance of economy and not the Basis of politics. I love exploring finance topics as I am highly interested in that. My thinking ability is quite different and that's my biggest asset. I was a Club Cricket Team Vice Captain. I am still exploring this creative world.

See article by Saquib Panjwani

Jharkhand,  7 May 2022 3:39 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

In October, the U-17 women's world cup will be held in Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, and DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The tournament draw will be placed on June 24 in Zurich, Switzerland.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Jharkhand administration announced this Thursday that it would provide all available assistance to the state's seven tribal girls picked for the national training program for the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup 2022. The Indian squad of 33 footballers has arrived in Jamshedpur for a training program.

Anjali Munda, Salina Kumari, Sudha Ankita Tirkey, Astam Oraon, Poornima Kumari, Neetu Linda, and Anita Kumari are the Jharkhand females among the 33 Indian footballers. Only 18 of the 33 will be selected for the World Cup Championship team.

These Girls Are Set To Represent The Nation: Jharkhand Govt

The Jharkhand administration noted in an announcement that the state's girls demonstrated extraordinary fortitude and endurance throughout the pandemic.

"They're all ready to represent the country now. The state administration has also demonstrated a much-needed readiness to make their ambitions a reality. The Department of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sports, and Youth Affairs will provide assistance to selected individuals who emerge from the camps," it stated.

Poornima Kumari, a Gumla resident who has been picked for the training camp, stated that the epidemic hampered their training in Goa. Still, they could practice in Jharkhand with the state government's assistance.

"My community lacked practising facilities, particularly for female football players." "However, the state's assistance and support guaranteed that I could play," she explained while speaking to India Today.

Selected Players Are 'Champions Of Change For Child Rights': UNICEF

The seven girls were scheduled to get training in Goa in February-March 2021 but owing to the epidemic, they were forced to come back to Jharkhand, and training was organized in Ranchi, according to the statement.

"The Department of Sports gave football kits, and UNICEF supplied T-shirts to these girls to show their support. UNICEF has designated the picked footballers as Champions of Change for Child Rights," the organisation stated.

In October, the world cup will be held in Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, and DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The tournament draw will be placed on June 24 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Also Read: Worrying Signs! World Hunger Issues To Worsen After Spiking 25% Before Russia-Ukraine War

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Saquib Panjwani
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Jharkhand government 
Goa 
UNICEF 
Switzerland 
FIFA 
World Cup 

Must Reads

'Allow Loudspeakers At Shirdi Temple, Aarti As Sacred To Us As Azaan': Jama Masjid's Plea To Cops
Enforcement Directorate Conducts Raids In Jharkhand MGNREGA Funds Fraud Case, Rs 19 Crore Seized
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal To Donate Around Rs 700 Crores For Education Of Delivery Partners' Kids
Deaflympics 2021: India's Vedika Sharma Wins Bronze In Women's 10M Air Pistol Event
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X