All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Benchmark Setter! Javelin Thrower Annu Rani Shatters National Record For 9th Time

Image Credit: Wikimedia and Instagram/Annu Rani (Representational)

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Benchmark Setter! Javelin Thrower Annu Rani Shatters National Record For 9th Time

Saquib Panjwani

Writer: Saquib Panjwani

Saquib Panjwani

Saquib Panjwani

Remote Intern

I am Saquib Panjwani currently studying at MIT WPU Pune pursuing my Bachelor in Mass Communication and Journalism. I have been a content writer for the past few years and have a good amount of experience in it. I also wrote various Advertisement copies for brands and have a good amount of experience in that. Well I make opinions on any country's situation based on the performance of economy and not the Basis of politics. I love exploring finance topics as I am highly interested in that. My thinking ability is quite different and that's my biggest asset. I was a Club Cricket Team Vice Captain. I am still exploring this creative world.

See article by Saquib Panjwani

Jharkhand,  9 May 2022 8:40 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The 30-year-old threw a distance of 63.82m to eclipse her own record of 63.24m at the India Open Javelin Throw competition.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Annu Rani, an experienced thrower, set a national record of 63.82m on her maiden tries in the Javelin Nationals in Jamshedpur. For over a decade, the Uttar Pradesh elite athlete has been one of India's finest female thrower by a long shot. She beat the national record for the ninth time on May 9, improving on her prior best of 63.24m achieved at the Federation Cup in Patiala the year before. Annu's following three attempts produced distances of 60.10m, 56.60m, and 58.13m before failing on her final two tries.

Annu Rani Wins Gold At Javelin Nationals

Annu had a significant advantage over her counterparts in Jamshedpur. Sanjana Choudhary took silver with a distance of 53.87m, behind Annu by over 10m, who bags gold. Annu has steadily improved on her own national record since breaking it in 2014 with 58.83m.

Annu had an uneventful season till now, following her setback in the Tokyo Olympics, where she finished 14th in the qualifying round. Even another record-breaking throw will not fulfil Annu's desire to go further. In the run-up to the Tokyo Games, the 30-year-old thrower had worked very closely with German biomechanics specialist and Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's coach Klaus Bartonietz.

Yash Saini Secured 1st Spot In U-18 Category

Yash Saini of Haryana won the men's U-18 (700g javelin) division with a best throw of 67.42m. On this Sunday, Saini, competing in his first national-level competition, recorded a streak of steady throws of 65.21, 63.24, 64.05, and 65.46m. The 17-year-old, however, was disappointed with his performance since he believes he deserves in the 70m club.

"I was aiming to compete in an international javelin competition, I had thrown 72m in practice and would have been pleased if I had equaled that, but with the tiny breeze blowing our way and my niggle, I am pleased to have won gold on debut, I've been practising for three years, but my teachers Arvind Kumar and Dharmender didn't feel I was ready till today," the youngster told Indian Express.

68.67M Throw Leads Vivek Kumar To Top In U-20 Category

Vivek Kumar of Madhya Pradesh won the men's U-20 division, which featured just five competitors, with a record throw of 68.67m. The performances do not bode well for the U20 World Championships, only three months away. Since Chopra's gold medal at the Junior Worlds in 2016, India has yet to see another javelin thrower reach the medal. The gold-winning throw fell more than 17m behind Neeraj's age-group national record of 86.48m, indicating the quality of excellence at the U20 men's event.

Disha Wins Gold In U-16 Category

The gold medalist in the women's U-16 (500g javelin) category was Disha of Delhi, who threw 34.87m— nearly 15m, much less than the age-group national milestone of 49.31m achieved by Deepika of Haryana, the year before. There were just four participants in the U-16 women's competition.

Also Read: Stanford Receives $1.1 Billion From Venture Capitalist John Doerr For New Climate School

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Saquib Panjwani
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Javelin Nationals 
Jamshedpur 
Uttar Pradesh 
India 
Tokyo Olympics 
Neeraj Chopra 
Haryana 
Madhya Pradesh 

Must Reads

Eight Miners Trapped At Canadian Mine In West Africa For Three Weeks, Rescue Operation Underway
Meet These 5 Rural Women Who Celebrated Mother's Day With The Mother Earth
Galwan Valley Martyr's Wife Carries Her Husband's Legacy, Joins Indian Army As Lieutenant
Inclusion In Sports! Kolkata Hosts First-Ever Mixed-Gender Football Match, Refereed By Transgender
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X