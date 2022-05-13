All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Shuttler Jerlin Anika Returns Home With 3 Gold Medals In Deaf Olympics

Image Credit: The Times of India, Twitter/ Tamil Diary

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Shuttler Jerlin Anika Returns Home With 3 Gold Medals In Deaf Olympics

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Tamil Nadu,  13 May 2022 11:15 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The badminton player has won several medals for the country at national and international level events. Earlier, she participated in the 2017 Deaflympics held at Samsun in Turkey. She was the youngest player at the event.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a proud moment for India and Tamil Nadu, J. Jerlin Anika bagged three gold medals in the women's singles badminton event in the ongoing 24th Summer Deaflympics at Caxias do Sul in Brazil. Moreover, she also claimed gold in the mixed doubles event at the team badminton event. In the past, Anika has won several laurels for the country at national and international competitions. The current Brazil Deaflympics is her second Olympics. She was the youngest player in her first Deaflympics tournament at Samsun in Turkey in 2017.

Anika's Journey With Badminton

Jerlin Anika's journey with Badminton started when she was eight years old. Her coach, T. Saravanan, recollected her first day and said that the young girl's father, J. Jeya Ratchagan, had brought her to him in Madurai because she was inclined toward the sport, The Hindu reported. Since then, there has been no looking back for the young shuttler, whose performance improved with every match. Despite being the youngest player in the 2017 Deaflympics, Saravanan mentioned that she managed to reach the quarterfinals and returned home with a certificate.




Many Feathers To Her Cap

The elated coach said that she trained harder and is coming home with three medals to her name. Previously in 2019, she participated in the Asia-Pacific tournament, wherein she secured two gold medals, one silver and one bronze. At the Junior World Championship 2019 in Taiwan, Anika won gold, silver and bronze. The Corporation Commissioner and the local mayor in Tamil Nadu congratulated the youngest achiever on a milestone victory.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Government Orders Mandatory Singing Of National Anthem In Madrasas

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
J Jerlin Anika 
Deaflympics 
Badminton 
Gold Medals 

Must Reads

Living In An Isolated Corner Of India Without Connecting Roads For Over 4 Decades: Lisu Tribe
TN: CM Stalin Writes To PM; CJI To Maintain Social Diversity, Justice In Appointing Top Court Judges
This 8-Yr-Old Child Prodigy Holds Several Records For Solving Advanced Math Problems
Misleading Tweet Shared By NDTV On Congress Newly Proposed "One-Family-One-Ticket" Policy
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X