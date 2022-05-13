Shuttler Jerlin Anika Returns Home With 3 Gold Medals In Deaf Olympics

In a proud moment for India and Tamil Nadu, J. Jerlin Anika bagged three gold medals in the women's singles badminton event in the ongoing 24th Summer Deaflympics at Caxias do Sul in Brazil. Moreover, she also claimed gold in the mixed doubles event at the team badminton event. In the past, Anika has won several laurels for the country at national and international competitions. The current Brazil Deaflympics is her second Olympics. She was the youngest player in her first Deaflympics tournament at Samsun in Turkey in 2017.

Anika's Journey With Badminton

Jerlin Anika's journey with Badminton started when she was eight years old. Her coach, T. Saravanan, recollected her first day and said that the young girl's father, J. Jeya Ratchagan, had brought her to him in Madurai because she was inclined toward the sport, The Hindu reported. Since then, there has been no looking back for the young shuttler, whose performance improved with every match. Despite being the youngest player in the 2017 Deaflympics, Saravanan mentioned that she managed to reach the quarterfinals and returned home with a certificate.













Many Feathers To Her Cap

The elated coach said that she trained harder and is coming home with three medals to her name. Previously in 2019, she participated in the Asia-Pacific tournament, wherein she secured two gold medals, one silver and one bronze. At the Junior World Championship 2019 in Taiwan, Anika won gold, silver and bronze. The Corporation Commissioner and the local mayor in Tamil Nadu congratulated the youngest achiever on a milestone victory.

