Sports

Italy's Coronavirus 'Patient No.1' Takes Part In Relay Race In Memory Of COVID-19 Victims

“I feel very lucky,” said 38-year-old Mattia Maestri at the starting line.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   29 Sep 2020 5:13 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Reethu Ravi | Creatives : Abhishek M
Italys Coronavirus Patient No.1 Takes Part In Relay Race In Memory Of COVID-19 Victims

Image Credits: Facebook/Mattia Yepes Maestri

Italy's coronavirus Patient No. 1, whose infection confirmed one of the world's deadliest outbreaks on the cards, took part in a 180-kilometre (112-mile) relay race in memory of COVID-19 victims and as a sign of hope after he himself recovered after weeks in the intensive care unit.

38-year-old Mattia Maestri, on Saturday, September 26 prepped up for the start of the two-day race between Italy's first two virus hotspots. It began in Codogno, where Maestri tested positive on February 21 and ended on Sunday in Vo'Euganeo, where Italy's first official COVID death was recorded the same day.

Wearing a black face mask, Maestri said the race was a "beautiful initiative" uniting the two virus-ravaged cities. He added that he was thrilled to even be alive to participate.

"I feel very lucky," he said at the starting line, reported The Washington Post.

Maestri tested positive for the novel coronavirus on February 21 and was the first confirmed case of domestic transmission in Italy, suggesting that the virus was circulating silently among the local population.

Also Read: India Coronavirus Tally Crosses 60 Lakh With 82,170 New Cases; 1,039 Fatalities: 10 Points

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Reethu, a story teller, a person often found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of life.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian