Hitting The Bull's Eye! India's Junior Shooter Return With 43 Medals, Including 17 Gold

The final tally of medals showed that India took 40 medals, creating confusion amongst the Indian athletes. However, a relook at the medal tally showed that India was returning home with a whopping 43 medals from the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship in Las Palmas in the Peruvian capital of Lima. Seventeen gold medals, 16 silver medals and ten bronze medals from the eleven-day shooting tournament comprised world-class shooters competing in rifle, pistol and shotgun.

NRAI Sought Clarification

India made a clean sweep on the eleventh day, and Vijayveer Sidhu, Rhythm Sangwan, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Shikha Narwal were the torch-bearers for the country that secured India's spot in the top standings. Overall, the tournament's pistol format stole India's show by bringing 26 out of 43 medals. After the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) sought clarification from ISSF, the medal tally was updated from 40 to 43.





Most Medals In the Pistol Platform

The Scroll reported that Olympians Manu Bhaker and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar emerged as the shining shooters. Bhaker was also the most successful Indian athlete and won 4 gold medals and one bronze. Aishwary won the junior men's 50M Rifle 3 Positions gold medal while simultaneously smashing the Junior World record. In Junior Men's 25m standard Pistol, Vijayveer began the sweep with three gold medals, while his twin brother Udhayveer won a silver. Then, Rhythm Sangwan secured another gold in Junior Women's 25m Standard Pistol event.

In the 50m pistol event, Arjun Singh Cheema, Shaurya Sarin and Ajinkya Chavan finished with 549 out of 600 points. Ganemat Sekhon further enhanced India's position with a gold and a silver medal to her name in the Shotgun discipline.

Also Read: Indian Railways To Introduce Bio-Degradable Spittoons To Discourage Public Spitting On Stations