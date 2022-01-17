India Open 2022: India's Lakshya Sen Defeats Loh Kean Yew To Win Final

Young Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen bagged the top spot in the men's singles final of the ongoing India Open 2022 on Sunday (January 16) at the KD Jadhav Stadium after a hard-fought final. 20-year-old Lakshya Sen outclassed his opponent Loh Kean Yew from Singapore 24-22, 21-17 in the summit bout, which lasted for approximately 54 minutes. This victory also marked the first time that Sen managed to win the Super 500 title in his pro career.

Landmark Victory

The Indian youngster was able to comfortably lead the first game, however, world champion Kean Yew still managed to come from behind to evenly poise the game at 22-22. The Uttarakhand-born shuttler then managed to raise his game to win the first game 24-22.

In the second game, Sen continued with his aggressive approach and manage to win the final clash in straight games to secure the title.

Reacting to his landmark victory, Sen said during a virtual press conference: "This is the biggest World Tour tournament that I have managed to win. Winning feels good and the match, I would say that towards the closing stages."

"I was a bit nervous and anxious to finish off the game because it is a big tournament for me and that too playing in the finals, I managed to pull out points in the end. I am happy that I pulled off a win," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Rankireddy-Shetty Duo Clinch Doubles Title

Previously on January 16, the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured a win in the men's doubles finals of the ongoing Indian Open 2022, which is also part of the BWF World Tour tournament series.

The Indian duo outclassed the Indonesian pair of Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan in straight games 21-16, 26-24 in the final clash that went on for 43 minutes.

