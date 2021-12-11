All section
Caste discrimination
Indias Jeremy Lalrinnunga Bags Gold At Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021

Photo Credit: Twitter/SAI Media and Twitter/Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga Bags Gold At Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

India,  11 Dec 2021 7:13 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The highly sought-after 19-year-old lifted in snatch and 164 Kg in clean and jerk to create a new national record.

India's teenage weightlifting sensation Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinched the gold medal in the men's 67kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 in Tashkent. He could not breach his personal best mark of 306 Kg (140kg+166Kg), which came in 2019. However, 305kg(141Kg+164Kg) was enough to win a gold medal in the men's 67kg category.

Lalrinnunga Makes India Proud

According to NDTV reports, the highly sought-after 19-year-old lifted in snatch and 164 Kg in clean and jerk to create a new national record. Furthermore, Joseph Edidiong (295kg) secured a silver for Nigeria, with Sri Lanka's Manoj Wihesinghe (254 kilograms) taking home the bronze. However, at the world weightlifting championship 2021, Jeremy's 305 kg put him seventh on the leaderboard overall. Meanwhile, Doston Yokubov from Uzbekistan was named the men's 67kg world champion for his total lift of 324 kg (144+180), with Colombia Francisco Mosquera lifting 316 kg -- one kg more than bronze winner Zulfat Garaev.

Achinta Sheuli Cliches Gold

Meanwhile, Achinta Sheuli claimed the top position in the 73kg division on the podium. He bettered his national record with 143kg in snatch and 173kg in clean and jerk to total 316kg and clinched a gold medal. He has qualified to represent India at CWG 2022.

In the World Weightlifting Championship, Sheuli secured the seventh position on the overall leaderboard. Indonesia's Abdullah Rahmat Erwin was the world champion and also claimed top honours in the clean and jerk, lifting 192kg in his last attempt. The snatch gold went to Calja Broken of Albania for his 156kg attempt.

The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 is held concurrently in Tashkent and World Weightlifting Championships 2021 from December 7 to 17.

Also Read: Telangana Reports Cases Of 'Covidengue', Doctors Advice Immediate Medical Care Once Diagnosed

Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Commonwealth Championship 2021 
Weighlifting 
Jeremy Lalrinnunga 
Achinta Sheuli 
Gold medal 

