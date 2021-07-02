India At Tokyo Olympics: Navy Athlete MP Jabir Qualifies For 400m Hurdles

Indian Navy's athlete Jabir Madari Pillyalil — better known as MP Jabir — has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the 400-metre hurdles. The qualification came after his performance at the Inter-State Athletics Championships in Patiala on Thursday, July 1, where he clocked 49.78s, winning gold. He qualified through the World Ranking quota, which has only 14 spots available.

Who Is MP Jabir?

MP Jabir is a 25-year-old sailor in the Navy and hails from Malappuram in Kerala. He has represented the Indian Navy and the services in several national and international athletic championships, earning accolades. According to the World Athletics' Road to Olympics rankings, where 40 athletes qualify, Jabir is now ranked 34th.

As of now, Jabir is at the final stage of preparing for the Tokyo Olympics. The last Olympic qualification for the event at Tokyo was the Inter-State meet at Patiala.

A spokesperson said, "When he competes in the Tokyo Olympics, Jabir would be the first Indian male athlete to participate in the 400m hurdles in Olympics," reported Business Standard.

Notably, at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984, Kerala's celebrated athlete PT Usha had completed the 400-metre hurdles. Now, Jabir has emerged as the second athlete from the state to participate in the same event in the Olympics.

