Indian Football Association Teams Up With Local Clubs, Leads Vaccination Drive In Kolkata

The Indian Football Association (IFA) in West Bengal has teamed up with local football clubs in Kolkata to lead the vaccination drive in the city.

The associaton has joined hands with local Kolkata clubs Southern Samity Football Club and Kalighat Milan Sangha Football Club in order to begin its vaccination drive in the city.

Earlier this week, a vaccination camp at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium in Kolkata had gotten underway, targeting the inoculation of all the players, coaches, referees and any officials that were part of the game on and off the field.

IFA General Secretary Joydeep Mukherjee, in an official release issued by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), said "It's a good feeling because ultimately we have been able to keep our commitment. It's a joint effort by IFA, Kalighat MS and Southern Samity, and a special thanks to the full team who have been working hard to make this happen," reported ANI.

"It's a pleasure and honour for us that we have been able to keep this commitment and start the vaccination process of players, referees, officials, and the IFA staff free of cost. We hope others also start this vaccination process so that we can get all our players vaccinated," he added.

According to the latest data recorded by the world covid vaccinations tracker portal of The New York Times, the Indian government has currently managed to vaccinate about 13 per cent of its population, of which only 3.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

While the COVID fatality rate of India is the lowest in the world, at about 1 per cent, the mission to get the Indian population vaccinated is not going to be an easy challenge to overcome. On Monday, June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reset the vaccine policy and announced that all vaccines would be free for all adults at government hospitals from June 21. The Centre will procure 75 per cent of vaccines and give them to states, while the private sector will procure the rest 25 per cent, said Modi.

