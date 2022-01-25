Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Bags ICC Women's Cricketer Of 2021

All section
Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

India,  25 Jan 2022 12:47 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has bagged the prestigious Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy as the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Cricketer of the Year 2021. She has bagged the title for the second time, after 2018.

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has bagged the prestigious Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy as the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Cricketer of the Year 2021. She is the second player to win the prestigious award, after veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, named ICC Player of the Year in 2007.

The sports star was nominated alongside England's Tammy Beaumont of England, Lizelle Lee of South Africa and Gaby Lewis of Ireland.

Scored 48 Not Out In Final T20I

She scored 855 runs in 22 internationals at an average of 38.86, including one century and five half-centuries.

The opener played a significant role in two limited-overs series matches against South Africa by making 80 not out as the team chased down 158 in the second ODI. This helped the team level up the series and later scored 48 Not Out in the final T20 international.

'A Pure Joy'

Expressing her gratitude, Mandhana told the CricketWorld that it was a moment of pure joy for her. She gave credit to her team members, coaches, family and supporters, who believed in her and helped her outreach her potential. She said that the honour held more significance at the difficult times the world is living in.

"A recognition of such high class from the global governing body of cricket in an exceptional year will motivate me to continue to better my game and contribute to India's success," CW quoted her as saying.

The Indian T20 vice-captain player is now looking forward to winning ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, scheduled to be held in New Zealand.

Accolades

This is the second time the 25-year-old is winning the title after 2018 when ICC honoured her with the prestigious trophy and named her Women's Cricketer of the Year and Women's ODI Player of the Year.

In 2016, the left-handed batter was named in the ICC Women's Team of the Year 2016 and was the only Indian player to receive the accolade. Her distinction in the overall category got her a contract with the Brisbane Heat team in the Women's Big Bash League the same year.

Her earlier achievements account for the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) MA Chidambaram Trophy for Best Woman Cricketer for the year 2013-14.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Cop Abuses, Tortures Dalit Woman In Custody; Suspended

Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
