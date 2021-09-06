All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discriminationLuminous
Setting The Bar High: Para Athletes Bring Glory To India By Winning 19 Medals

Image Credit: Facebook

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Setting The Bar High: Para Athletes Bring Glory To India By Winning 19 Medals

Shweta Routh

Writer: Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Remote Intern

Shweta Routh 2nd year student of School of Mass Communication, KIIT University. Versed with 3 languages, secured 1st position in all over district, Hindustan Commerce Olympiad and also won the title of student of the year during her school time. She loves to make new friends and explore new things and is a strong believer of Karma.

See article by Shweta Routh

India,  6 Sep 2021 12:49 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Shweta Routh

Remote Intern

Shweta Routh 2nd year student of School of Mass Communication, KIIT University. Versed with 3 languages, secured 1st position in all over district, Hindustan Commerce Olympiad and also won the title of student of the year during her school time. She loves to make new friends and explore new things and is a strong believer of Karma.

See article by Shweta Routh

The tally is India's highest so far and included five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

Though COVID may have cast a shadow on things, the year has been good for Indian sports. After a record haul at the Tokyo Olympics (with seven medals), the country's athletes made a splash at the Tokyo Paralympics and scripted history by winning a record 19 medals— the highest so far. The tally included five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals.

The medal rush continued even on the final day of competitions with Krishna Nagar winning a gold after Noida's District Magistrate Suhas Yathiraj finished off his brilliant run with a silver.

India first participated in the Paralympics in 1968. From 1968 to 2016, it won 12 medals. This time, however, para-athletes have raised the bar. The country only sent 19 athletes to the Rio Paralympics, where they took home four medals.

In total, 54 journeyed to Tokyo, with 17 of them receiving medals. "Phenomenal Rise of Indian Paralympians! A New Era has Begun," said Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The Paralympic Heroes Penned A Chapter In History

India's medal tally began by table tennis player Bhavinaben Patel clinching the first silver medal at her first Paralymic Games . Avani Lekhara and Singhraj Adana, both shooters, finished on the podium twice, establishing their histories in their first Paralympics.

Lekhara became India's first gold medalist in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 category and later added a bronze in the 50m rifle three positions at the Tokyo Paralympic. On the other Adana, who contracted the poliovirus when he was a child, began shooting at 35.

Adhana won a bronze in 10m air pistol and a silver in 50m pistol at the same Games, bringing his total medal count to two. Manish Narwal, who is only 19 years old and is already a world and Paralympic champion, emerged as yet another bright spot on the horizon.

Harvinder Singh, who was impaired after receiving incorrect dengue medication, clinched the first medal in archery. Krishna Nagar becomes the first-ever SH6 gold medalist.

In a record performance, Sumit Antil, javelin thrower, clinched the gold medal. Antil was pursuing a wrestling career, as his family desired when he was involved in a bike accident that resulted in the amputation of his left leg, forever altering the course of his life.

With a bar of silver in the high jump at the age of 18, Praveen Kumar became India's youngest medalist, setting an Asian record for a debutant whose left leg is impaired. Sundar Singh Gurjar, who finished second to Jhajharia in the javelin throw, was another shining star.

Gurjar lost his left hand in an accident, and he was disqualified from his first Paralympics in Rio after failing to register in time for his event. After the heartbreak, he fell into depression and considered never throwing the javelin again, but his coaches persuaded him to try again. This time, Gurjar was on the podium.

Also Read: A Green Push! Meghalaya To Soon Get Its First-Ever Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Routh
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Shweta Routh
Paralympics 
Indian 
Sports 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy Editorial Policy Non Partisanship Privacy Policy
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X