Well Done! India Clinches Two More Gold Medals At Shooting Junior World Championship

India added two more gold medals to its kitty at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru, with Manu Bhaker winning her second gold of the tournament in the 10M air pistol mixed team event, this time in partnership with Sarabjot Singh, and the troika of Srikanth Dhanush, Rajpreet Singh, and Paarth Makhija winning the 10M air rifle men's team title.





GOLD medal for India in Women's 10m Air Pistol Team event of Shooting Junior World Championships.

Trio of Manu Bhaker, Shikha Narwal & Rhythm Sangwan got the better of Belarus team 16-12 in Gold medal match.

5th Gold for India & 13th overall medal for India. pic.twitter.com/AtREyoQCKq — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) October 3, 2021

Bhaker clinched her second gold of the tournament in partnership with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. She then teamed up with Rhythm Sangwan and Shikha Narwal to win the 10M air pistol women's team event, beating Belarus 16-12 in the gold medal match. Srikanth, Rajpreet, and Paarth had also qualified for the gold medal match in the junior men's 10M air rifle team event by topping their six-team qualification round with a combined total of 1886.9. In the qualification round, each shooter took 60 shots. In the final, they beat a strong U.S. team comprising reigning Olympic champion William Shaner, besides Rylan Kissel and John Blanton by a margin of 16-6.



India also picked up another silver medal on the day when the pair of Rajpreet Singh and Atmika Gupta went down fighting to U.S.'s William Shaner and Mary Carolyn Tucker in the 10m air rifle mixed team competition by a margin of 15-17.

Rajpreet and Atmika had finished second behind the U.S. pair in qualification as well with a combined score of 418.5 after 20-shots each. The U.S. pair shot 419.9 to top the eight-team field.

