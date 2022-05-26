After IAS Officer Walks Dog In-Stadium, Delhi Govt Intervenes To Extend Practise Timing For Athletes

The athletes and coaches at the Delhi government-operated Thyagraj Stadium have been complaining about being disrupted by an IAS officer who walks his dog at the facility in the evening.

Over the past few months, they alleged that the stadium guards force athletes to finish training before the usual time of 7 pm.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the athletes have noted that the reason for the early wrap is Sanjeev Khirwar, the Principal Secretary of Delhi, who uses the premises to stroll his dog in the sports complex at around 7:30 pm, half an hour later the practice session.

A coach said, "We used to train till 8-8.30 pm under lights earlier. But now, we are asked to leave the ground by 7 pm so that the officer can walk his dog on the ground. Our training and practise routine has been disrupted."

However, when the publication contacted the 1994-batch-IAS officer, he refuted the allegations and said that he "sometimes" takes his pet for a walk but never hindered the coaching.

Khirawar stated, "I would never ask an athlete to leave the stadium that belongs to them. Even if I visit, I go after the stadium is supposed to close…We don't leave him (the pet) on the track…when no one is around, we leave him but never at the cost of any athlete. If it's something objectionable, I will stop it".

Delhi Government's Response

Soon after the newspaper published the report and a picture of the Principal Secretary along with his pet at the sports facility, Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister, released a notice for all the stadiums to remain open for athletes' training till late at night.

Manish Sisodia, the Delhi Deputy CM, took to Twitter and shared the information about the new changes in timings for the sportspersons.

He wrote, "News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite (sic). CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10 pm".

Also Read: Delhi Reports 1900 Children Missing In Past Four Months, 2% Increase In Cases Compared To 2021