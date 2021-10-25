All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
IUKL World Championship: Payal Kanodia, Anshu Taravath Clinch Silver Medal In Budapest

Image Credit: Ommcomnews

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

IUKL World Championship: Payal Kanodia, Anshu Taravath Clinch Silver Medal In Budapest

Abbas Rizvi

Writer: Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Remote Intern

He is a voracious reader who likes to read about the world. Research and Fact Checking are his area of work. He likes to think before speaking.

See article by Abbas Rizvi

Haryana,  25 Oct 2021 1:09 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Remote Intern

He is a voracious reader who likes to read about the world. Research and Fact Checking are his area of work. He likes to think before speaking.

See article by Abbas Rizvi

The event was held in Budapest, Hungary, from October 22-24.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Exhibiting a phenomenal performance at the International Union of Kettlebell Lifting (IUKL), World Championship in Budapest, Hungary, Anshu Taravath (58kg category) and Payal Kanodia (35-39 years, 68kg category) from Haryana clinched silver medals for India in the event held from October 22-24.

Dedication To Make India Proud

Payal Kanodia, who hails from Tauru, a small town in Nuh district of Haryana state, shared her experience and told ANI, " I am excited to participate in the tournament. Representing India in World Championship is a great honour for me. I am glad that my hard work and dedication is making my state and my country proud."

Anshu Taravath, a resident of Gurugram, is a certified coach and athlete for kettlebell. She is the President of the Haryana Chapter of the Sports and Entertainment wing of Women Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (WICCI). Anshu is also the ambassador of the Fit India program of the Government of India.

" I am honoured and proud to represent India in the IUKL world championship at Budapest. I have worked extremely hard during my preparation for the tournament, and I am thrilled with my performance in the championship," said Taravath.

Also Read : 5-Yr-Old Football Prodigy, Known As 'Little Messi' Signs For Arsenal Football Club


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Abbas Rizvi
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Abbas Rizvi
Haryana 
IUKL 
World Championship 
2021 
Silver Medal 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X