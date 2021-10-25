IUKL World Championship: Payal Kanodia, Anshu Taravath Clinch Silver Medal In Budapest

Exhibiting a phenomenal performance at the International Union of Kettlebell Lifting (IUKL), World Championship in Budapest, Hungary, Anshu Taravath (58kg category) and Payal Kanodia (35-39 years, 68kg category) from Haryana clinched silver medals for India in the event held from October 22-24.

Dedication To Make India Proud



Payal Kanodia, who hails from Tauru, a small town in Nuh district of Haryana state, shared her experience and told ANI, " I am excited to participate in the tournament. Representing India in World Championship is a great honour for me. I am glad that my hard work and dedication is making my state and my country proud."



Anshu Taravath, a resident of Gurugram, is a certified coach and athlete for kettlebell. She is the President of the Haryana Chapter of the Sports and Entertainment wing of Women Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (WICCI). Anshu is also the ambassador of the Fit India program of the Government of India.

" I am honoured and proud to represent India in the IUKL world championship at Budapest. I have worked extremely hard during my preparation for the tournament, and I am thrilled with my performance in the championship," said Taravath.

