Cycling Makes Comeback! Assam's Guwahati Witnesses Surge In Cycle Enthusiasts Amid Pandemic

With global coronavirus infections crossing another grim milestone, the 50 million-mark, the pandemic has taken a toll not just on the mental aspects but also on the physicality.

While people across the world are finding innovative ways to keep themselves fit and motivated during this period, Assam's Guwahati has decided to back to its roots to tackle the challenges.

East Mojo reported that the residents are increasingly taking to cycling to improve their immunity and fight against the COVID-19. Meanwhile, cycling has also played a key role in community building and helping like-minded people explore new opportunities.

"Guwahati has seen a new generation coming up and taking cycling very seriously. This lockdown helped everyone to take part in cycling activities. If we go to a cycling shop, we won't get a bicycle immediately we actually have to be in the queue. There is even a two-three months waiting period which is great," said Pankaj Deka, one of the cyclists.

Several cycling groups binding such enthusiasts have also been formed. One such team that initially started as a Whatsapp group, Assam Cycling Community, has been working to build active cycling, spreading, and helping budding cyclists.

This has also given the opportunity to implement measures to promote cycling as it gives people an equitable, clean, and inexpensive option to travel for their work. This also helps them maintain social distancing during the on-going pandemic.

In the month of August, a number of residents started an online petition seeking the administration to work on short and long term plans to make the areas in the city—cycle-friendly.

Taking action on the requests, the government took initiatives to construct the first bicycle lane in Dakhingaon area, Kahilipara, stretching to a kilometre.

@KirenRijiju ji,#COVID__19 has pushed the citizens of #Guwahati to adopt the healthier method of cycling & the city is seeing a upsurge of more & more cyclists everyday. Hope @IndiaSports comes up with a dedicated cycling park for Guwahatians.#FitnessMotivation #FitIndiaMovement pic.twitter.com/satVS2QNb7 — Sashank Chakraborty (@SashankGuw) September 19, 2020

